Some of the independent experts we consulted said that these were not unreasonable assumptions but that it’s difficult to say whether homeowners would see a significant increase in insurance costs. Democrats pointed out that until 2018, the top corporate tax rate was 35 percent, and yet insurance prices did not fall when President Donald Trump and Republicans reduced it to 21 percent. They acknowledge some costs would rise under the Biden plan but contend that the bite would be felt by shareholders, not consumers.