Of course, there’s also the human element. One thing that is true about politicians is that all of them, every single one at every level at some point or another, has had a vision flash before their eyes of standing on the west side of the U.S. Capitol at noon on some Jan. 20, hand on a Bible. This does not mean that they all want to be president, necessarily; it means, instead, that there is an element of their engagement in politics that is centered on the excitement and energy of being elected. I have to assume that it is fun to be the person at the heart of the deal, that there is something thrilling about walking into the White House to insist to the president of the United States that he’s going to have to do better. It can be politically useful to be that person, sure. But it’s also part of that vision of what being A Powerful Senator is about.