Biden has been focusing his energies on the two Democratic senators — Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) — balking at the big-spending reconciliation package. And there is grumbling from progressives that, while they have been in touch with the White House, the president isn't paying enough attention to them.
“Should all of this hinge on these two? Absolutely not,” Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) told our Marianna Sotomayor. “I know he's had progressives at the table. But I think there's more that could be done.”
“Now it's time I would say for both senators: make your mark and close the deal,” Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told CNN. “What is it that you want? What is your final goal? It's time to stop talking around it and speak directly to it.”
Responding to Rep. Debbie Dingell's (D-Mich.) complaint that Biden has “got to talk to more than two senators,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki argued Biden has spoken with a “range of different voices” over the last several days. “But, ultimately, there are strong viewpoints, and what we’re working to do is get to an agreement where we can move both forward,” she later added.
Manchin fires back
In a sharply worded statement released last night, the senator made clear it was not $3.5 trillion of new spending, which he called “the definition of fiscal insanity.” But he didn't point to a new top-line number, which is sure to frustrate progressives.
“Respectfully, as I have said for months, I can’t support $3.5 trillion more in spending when we have already spent $5.4 trillion since last March. At some point, all of us, regardless of party must ask the simple question — how much is enough?” Manchin wrote.
Manchin and Sinema met with Biden at the White House several times this week. The president met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday afternoon, and spoke with “additional lawmakers” by phone on Wednesday, though the White House declined to specify who.
The White House has roughly 300 “engagements” with lawmakers and their offices on the bills this month, “including a range of progressive members and their offices," Psaki told reporters on Wednesday. Still, that represents only about 10 conversations per day.
Some of Biden's top lieutenants have made pleas for unity to members, too: former Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.) spoke with House Democrats yesterday morning to provide some “inspiration,” according to one lawmaker, while Steve Ricchetti, Ron Klain and other White House aides have been working the phones with lawmakers as well.
Not just progressives
Progressives aren't the only ones eager to hear more from Biden himself.
“He's been engaged — don't get me wrong — but I think becoming more personally engaged would be helpful,” Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.), a deputy whip, told us. “I think we just need to get everybody together.”
“Both Manchin and Sinema have been unwilling to indicate how much spending they will support, even though the president personally implored them and other moderates to give him that number — without being specific on what it should be — in a White House meeting last week,” our Seung Min Kim reports. “In Biden’s conversations, the president has served primarily as a sounding board, one official familiar with the discussions said, rather than coming in with a concrete demand.”
- “It was more, ‘What are your concerns with spending? How much higher could we get you?’ ” the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private talks, told SMK.
Biden's efforts so far seem to have failed to unify Democrats by Pelosi's deadline today, after she pledged to moderates the vote would take place this week. But it appears the White House is unbothered with progressive uproar, “hoping that the prospect of a progressive revolt will only add to the pressure” on Manchin and Sinema, per Politico's Natasha Korecki and Christopher Cadelago.
And some lawmakers prefer Biden spend less time wooing them, and more time making a clear, public case for his priorities.
“It’s hard to imagine what will sway Manchin and Sinema … but what could be more persuasive than a big speech [from Biden]?" Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), a chief deputy whip, told our Tobi Raji in an interview.
The bottom line: “The votes aren't here for anything to take place [Thursday],” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) told us. “The strategy has always been to pass these two pieces of legislation together — nothing will happen until we're abler to do that.”
Even Pelosi's deputies have thrown their hands up: several of them have stalled their whipping efforts because they claim there's nothing to whip, according to Kildee, Welch and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.).
“Once there is something to work with, then you're going to start whipping,” Welch told Tobi, adding Manchin and Sinema “hold the keys to the kingdom.”
All eyes on Jan 6. organizers
“The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol issued subpoenas to 11 people associated with or involved in the planning of pro-Trump rallies that preceded the violent insurrection,” The Post reports.
- “Several of the newly subpoenaed are rally organizers — including the founders and staff of the pro-Trump Women for America First group — who could face questions about reports that the group had concerns about the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally turning into an illegal and chaotic march on the Capitol.”
- “The best-known person on the list of new subpoenas may be Katrina Pierson, who served as Trump campaign spokesman in 2016, worked with a pro-Trump political organization during the Trump’s term in office, and reportedly served as an informal liaison between the White House and the rally on the Ellipse.”
On K Street
The internal fight over prescription drug prices
Where the drug pricing fight stands: Senate Democrats are seeking to hash out an agreement to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices against a backdrop of intense pharmaceutical industry lobbying. But “Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), a senior Finance Committee member who represents the industry’s epicenter and is considered a key player in the talks, said Wednesday that negotiators were 'not anywhere near' a deal," our colleague Mike DeBonis reports.
In the agencies
Back to SKDK: Karen Olick, the Department of Homeland Security's chief of staff, will return next month to SKDKnickerbocker, the Democratic consulting firm where she worked before joining the Biden administration. Olick told colleagues earlier this month that she would leave the agency.
Anita Dunn, an SKDK partner (the “D” in the firm stands for “Dunn”) who worked on Biden's campaign and took leave from the firm to serve as a White House senior adviser after Biden won, also returned to the firm last month. She is the second senior administration official to go back to SKDK in recent weeks.
The Data
Restrictive abortion laws, visualized: “In the last three decades, countries around the world have made it easier to legally get an abortion. In some parts of the United States, however, it’s gotten harder,” our colleagues Daniela Santamariña, Youjin Shin, Sammy Westfall and Ruby Mellen report.
Happening today: The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing examining antiabortion legislation swarming Republican statehouses across the country.
Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) is expected to slam state legislatures and the conservative Supreme Court in her opening remarks: “Let me be very clear: access to abortion is a freedom that is essential for American’s ability to control their own bodies and to decide their own future.”
- “But with a hostile Supreme Court, extremist state governments are no longer chipping away at our constitutional rights — they are bulldozing right through them.”
Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) will testify about their personal experiences with abortion. Gloria Steinem, an abortion rights activist, will speak about the effects of each bill.
The Media
What we’re reading:
- Kyrsten Sinema is at the center of it all. Some Arizonans wish she weren’t. By the New York Times’s Jack Healy and Emily Cochrane.
- Democrats worry a loss in Virginia could set off a cascade of election troubles. By The Post’s Michael Scherer and Sean Sullivan.
- Appeals court to examine whether Guantánamo detainees have due process rights. By The Post’s Ann Marimow and Missy Ryan.
- Jamie Spears, father of Britney Spears, is suspended as her conservator. By The Post’s Ashley Fetters Maloy.
Viral
Republicans play hardball (for the 100th time this week)
Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.