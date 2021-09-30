Just imagine that senators were apportioned simply on the basis of presidential voting. If that apportionment happened relative to the national tally, the Democrats would have a 52-to-48 senator advantage — and could ignore Manchin and Sinema. If, however, we simply hand both senators in each state to the winner of the state in 2020, the split falls to 50-50: Biden won 25 states and Donald Trump won the other 25. That’s not fair, of course; plenty of purplish states are more likely to split their votes between the parties. If, for example, you assume that any state that had a margin of a half-point or less between Trump and Biden would have one Democrat and one Republican, you’re already looking at a four-senator advantage for the GOP.