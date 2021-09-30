Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.): “I understand the moral arguments. It’s very expensive. What I don't want to do is set incentives so that states that were late to expand, like Virginia, suddenly reverse themselves” so the government picks up the full cost of expansion.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.): “The concern is, will the states feel like, ‘wow, we should have held out, and the feds would have done this for us?’ … That's not a dealbreaker for me, but I know that's the concern that's being raised by states that have already done this.”