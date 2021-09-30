A back-and-forth on abortion
“What I know I will do is block legislation like he said he would sign, where a child is kept comfortable after the child is born when a decision is made whether that child lives or dies. He called that legislation common-sense legislation and said he would sign it.”
— Youngkin
This claim is a mishmash of statements that makes it sound as if McAuliffe endorsed a bill promoting infanticide. That’s wrong. In fact, Youngkin’s statement is similar to a claim that former president Donald Trump repeatedly would make at his rallies, though Trump sometimes falsely accused Ralph Northam, the current Virginia governor, of actually killing a baby.
What happened is a bit more prosaic. Virginia allows third-trimester abortions if three physicians certify that the pregnancy would “likely” kill the woman or “substantially and irremediably” impair her mental or physical health. In 2019, Del. Kathy Tran (D-Fairfax) introduced legislation that would have lowered the threshold from three doctors to one.
The bill did not pass, but an uproar ensued when Northam, a pediatric neurologist, clumsily tried to defend it by saying late-term abortion procedures are “done in cases where there may be severe deformities. There may be a fetus that’s not viable. So in this particular example, if a mother’s in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.” His office later said the governor was referring to medical treatment, not ending the life of a baby.
McAuliffe, in a radio interview in 2019, said he would not have vetoed the bill, saying the three-doctor requirement was a burden in rural communities: “A woman’s life or death may be on the line and, you know, one doctor is as good as three. Why do you need three if you’ve got a qualified doctor?”
So you can see how Youngkin stitched that all together to create a misleading narrative.
“What he’s done he got caught on tape secretly saying that when he is governor he will go on the offense to ban abortions and defund Planned Parenthood.”
— McAuliffe
We have fact-checked this statement before and given it Two Pinocchios. Youngkin has made clear that he is antiabortion and would support rolling back abortion expansions made by Virginia Democrats in recent years. But McAuliffe is mischaracterizing remarks Youngkin made to a liberal activist who posed as an antiabortion activist and then recorded the conversation.
Youngkin in the debate said he would support a bill that would restrict abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, though he also supports exceptions for rape and incest. But it’s a leap to say that he affirmatively said he would ban abortions or defund Planned Parenthood.
McAuliffe’s claims about Carlyle’s business practices
McAuliffe made a number of statements about Youngkin’s tenure at the Carlyle Group, which — according to Bloomberg News — was rocky at the end: “In his final decade there, he shepherded several bets and strategies that chalked up losses, and some of them are still being unwound.” But McAuliffe stretched the facts and made no mention of his own investments in Carlyle funds — which continue to this day.
“Let me tell you about Glenn’s experience here. He took 300 jobs out of Virginia when he was the CEO. He closed the Arlington office, moved them to another state.”
— McAuliffe
“Another state” was the District of Columbia. All Carlyle did in 2018 was expand its lease at 1001 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, so it no longer required a satellite office in the Rosslyn area of Arlington — five Metro stops away. Virginia and D.C. have reciprocal tax agreements, and we highly doubt anyone in the Arlington office decided to move to a new home because of the office consolidation. So this is a real stretch.
“When he was the chief operating officer, he was running a company called Small Smiles, which actually was cited a huge fine from the inspector general because what they were doing was unnecessary medical procedures on children. 100 cases in Manassas. Babies were forced to have root canals, many of them without proper anesthesia. Why? He did it for profit.”
— McAuliffe
This claim is featured in a McAuliffe ad, which falsely says that “as a Wall Street executive, Glenn Youngkin took over this chain of dental clinics.” A Carlyle fund, Carlyle Mezzanine Partners, acquired the holding company for Small Smiles in 2006. At the time Youngkin was global head of the firm’s industrial-sector investment team, which focused on a different fund — Carlyle Partners IV.
Note that in the debate, McAuliffe referenced that Youngkin was chief operating officer; that was a post Youngkin held from March 2011 to June 2014. Small Smiles was still in the firm’s portfolio at the time. In 2010, before Youngkin became COO, the holding company of Small Smiles reached a $24 million settlement with the Justice Department for allegedly performing medically unnecessary or substandard procedures on children insured by Medicaid.
But then in 2012 — when Youngkin was COO — a Senate investigation found that the company had still not cleaned up its act and many of the same problems still existed. The Senate report specifically faulted the impact of private equity investors, which resulted in a business model “to increase patient volume as much as possible” and the use of bonuses “to incentivize their employees, both dentists and non-dentists, to maximize volume and profit.”
The Senate report says that in the Manassas office mentioned by McAuliffe, a September 2011 investigation found that 244 pulpotomies (often called a baby root canal) had been performed in the previous year, but 104 “were not medically necessary,” costing taxpayers and the Medicaid program a total of $8,391.
Carlyle’s ownership ended when the holding company filed for bankruptcy. As part of the bankruptcy proceeding, Small Smiles in 2015 reached a $39 million settlement of lawsuits that alleged “unnecessary, inappropriate, unsafe, and excessive dental procedures” performed on thousands of young children at Small Smiles clinics between 2000 and 2010.
Note that it’s a brief period — about six months — in which Youngkin’s COO position overlaps with the problems continuing at Small Smiles. That’s pretty thin gruel, especially because Youngkin was not involved in the original investment and there is no evidence he played any role in managing it.
The McAuliffe campaign counters that Youngkin earlier this year said at a campaign event that “I will own everything that happened in Carlyle, because I was there.”
(We checked and there is no evidence that McAuliffe himself invested in Carlyle Mezzanine Partners, which had acquired Small Smiles. McAuliffe disclosed a partnership interest in Carlyle Energy Co-Investment III LP of over $250,000 in 2008, a partnership interest in CP IV Coinvestment LP worth $50,001-$250,000 in 2008, 2012, and 2013, and a partnership interest of over $250,000 in CP III Coinvestment LP in 2008, along with smaller amounts in other years.)
A squabble over education
“In fact, in Fairfax County this past week, we watched parents so upset because there was such sexually explicit material in the library they had never seen, it was shocking. In fact, you vetoed the bill that would have informed parents that they were there.”
— Youngkin
“First of all this shows how clueless Glenn Youngkin is. He doesn’t understand what the laws were because he’s never been involved here in helping Virginia. … The parents had the right to veto bills — veto books, Glenn, not to be knowledge [sic] about it, also take them off the shelves.”
— McAuliffe
Youngkin referred to a recent decision by Fairfax County Public Schools to remove two books — “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe — from high school libraries after complaints at a school board meeting that they contained sexually explicit language, scenes and imagery.
This is an interesting case in which the plain text of the bills is different from the debate references — but the candidates echoed arguments made at the time of the vetoes.
While the former governor knocked Youngkin for not understanding the basics of the law that was debated, he mischaracterized the bills he vetoed. Neither bill would have allowed parents to “veto books” or “take them off the shelves,” according to the bills and the veto statements issued by McAuliffe at the time. In fact, neither had to do with books, but concerned instructional material.
Meanwhile, Youngkin asserted that the bills vetoed would have informed parents that sexually explicit books were in the school library. But since the bills referenced instructional materials used by teachers in class, that would not have been the case unless a teacher assigned one of the books for a reading assignment.
In 2016, McAuliffe vetoed HB 516, which would notify parents if a teacher planned to provide “instructional material that includes sexually explicit content.” Parents would be given an opportunity to review the materials upon request. If a parent objected, a student would be given “nonexplicit instructional material and related academic activities.” The effort to override his veto fell short by one vote.
McAuliffe’s veto message made no mention that parents could remove books. “The legislation would also require teachers to provide alternative instructional materials if requested by a parent,” he wrote. “Open communication between parents and teachers is important, and school systems have an obligation to provide age-appropriate material for students. However, this legislation lacks flexibility and would require the label of ‘sexually explicit’ to apply to an artistic work based on a single scene, without further context.”
But here’s how The Washington Post described McAuliffe’s first veto.
“Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Monday vetoed a bill that would have made Virginia the first state to allow parents to block their children from reading books in school that contain sexually explicit material,” The Post said. “The measure became known in the General Assembly as the ‘Beloved’ bill because supporters have cited that seminal work of fiction by Nobel laureate Toni Morrison as an example of a book too graphic for some students.”
“Opponents of the bill have said the approach could lead to book banning — a claim McAuliffe did not address, despite his criticism that the legislation would brand a book as unacceptable because of a few potentially troubling scenes, ignoring its overall value,” The Post added. “But Republican supporters of the bill say parents have a right to control materials to which their children are exposed, even if the books are considered classics.”
In 2017, McAuliffe vetoed HB 2191, which had similar provisions. Lawmakers also failed to override his veto. “The legislation would also require teachers to provide alternative instructional materials if requested by a parent,” McAuliffe acknowledged in his veto message. But he said the Virginia Board of Education had “determined that existing state policy regarding sensitive or controversial instructional material is sufficient and that additional action would be unnecessarily burdensome on the instructional process.”
