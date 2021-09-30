The bill did not pass, but an uproar ensued when Northam, a pediatric neurologist, clumsily tried to defend it by saying late-term abortion procedures are “done in cases where there may be severe deformities. There may be a fetus that’s not viable. So in this particular example, if a mother’s in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.” His office later said the governor was referring to medical treatment, not ending the life of a baby.