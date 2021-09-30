Google and Apple’s move also put pressure on other tech companies. Pavel Durov, the liberal-minded founder of the popular messenger app Telegram, announced Sept. 17 that Telegram would block election information bots — automated services providing candidate information upon request — including the Smart Voting bot that functions similarly to the app, during Russia’s three-day election. He implied that he worried that Telegram might be removed from app stores in Russia, perhaps affecting its availability in other markets. Between 2018 and 2020, Telegram had successfully fought off attempts by Russian censors to block the app for failing to remove terrorist and extremist materials in Russia, though the ban was lifted in 2020. Now, however, Telegram appeared to give in.