A lot will be happening on Capitol Hill in the next few weeks that could make or break President Biden’s agenda, and that will play a big role in whether Democrats have a chance to keep their majorities in Congress in next year’s midterms, and whether the economy plunges into another recession.
What questions do you have about what’s happening on Capitol Hill and the Democrats’ agenda? Washington Post reporters Amber Phillips, Jeff Stein and Rachel Roubein are answering your questions now.
Phillips covers politics for The Post and writes The 5-Minute Fix newsletter, a rundown of the day’s political news. Stein is the White House economics reporter for The Post. Roubein is a national health-care reporter for The Post.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Read some of our recent coverage:
Sign up for The 5-Minutes Fix, a must-read politics cheat sheet on the biggest story of the day, written by Amber Phillips.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.