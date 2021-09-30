In a joint statement, Cunningham and Costa said they were “thrilled” to have settled, adding that Amazon will pay them an undisclosed amount. “This is a win for protecting workers rights, and shows that we were right to stand up for each other, for justice, and for our world,” they wrote. “Amazon will be required to pay us our lost wages and post a notice to all of its tech and warehouse workers nationwide that Amazon can’t fire workers for organizing and exercising their rights.” Amazon didn’t immediately comment.