The Senate is set to approve a spending bill that would fund the government into early December, Tony Romm reports , putting lawmakers one step close toward staving off a shutdown.

“The funding stopgap sustains federal agencies’ existing spending until December 3, at which point Congress must adopt another short term fix, called a continuing resolution, or pass a dozen appropriations bills that fund federal agencies into next fiscal year.”

“The new measure also includes billions of dollars to assist in responding to two recent, deadly hurricanes that battered the Gulf Coast and Eastern Seaboard, as well as other money to aid in resettling refugees arriving from Afghanistan.”

“Senators plan to adopt the measure Thursday after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) brokered a deal with Republicans that allowed them to vote on a series of amendments, including one that seeks to block the federal government from spending money to carry out Biden’s pending vaccine requirements for medium and large-sized businesses. That amendment, and another targeting Afghan aid, require 60 votes to pass — and are likely to fail in a chamber where Democrats possess a tiebreaking majority.”

“The votes ultimately tee up the House to consider and adopt the government funding measure before the end of the day, sparing what would have been a potentially catastrophic shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The measure, however, would not resolve the issue of the debt ceiling. “Still unresolved is the fight over the debt ceiling, the statutory limit on U.S. borrowing. The cap allows the government to rack up debt to pay its bills.”