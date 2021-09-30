At his final debate with McAuliffe, Youngkin said that the Democrat was panicking because his Republican rival was “leading in the polls.” Only one public poll, from the University of Mary Washington, has found McAuliffe trailing among likely voters, but it's not that simple, as different voter screens find wildly different results. This poll looks at a far more Democratic-leaning pool of voters, with 41 percent of survey respondents identifying as supporters of the party; even in the record high turnout of 2020, exit pollsters found only 36 percent of Virginians identifying as Democrats. If the November electorate does look like this, with most Virginians believing the state is on the right track and viewing McAuliffe favorably, Democrats have nothing to worry about.