This is hard to verify, of course. Just because 12 percent of Americans nationally say they’d never get a vaccine dose doesn’t mean that translates perfectly to 12 percent resistance at every employer. It may be the case either that the places that implemented mandates are more likely to have employees who aren’t resistant to vaccination or the places where deadlines have arrived are disproportionately unlikely to have such employees. (It’s not the case that the vaccine-resistant are largely out of the workforce, say, through retirement; KFF’s polling shows that it’s younger, not older, Americans who are most skeptical about the vaccines.)