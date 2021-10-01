Kadane draws a distinction between “separable” and “non-separable” vote choices. Policy items are separable if legislators’ support for the omnibus bill stays the same if an item gets added that would be supported as a stand-alone bill. Items within the bill are non-separable if legislators would vote differently on an item on its own than they would if it were bundled with everything else in the bill. For example, if a bill that included both farm subsidies (appealing to conservatives) and food stamps (appealing to liberals) would pass, but each item would fail if voted on in isolation, then farm subsidies and food stamps are non-separable.