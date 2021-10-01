Again, though, this idea that Biden wants to bend the right to submission stems from long-standing assumptions about the political left fostered over the course of decades by right-wing politicians and media personalities. The idea is that many on the left embrace not only economic socialism but left-wing authoritarianism; that they are not only Marxists but Stalinists. Calling the left communists, as people such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) enjoy doing, is meant not to evoke concern about government spending but also about the sorts of KGB-esque tactics that the emailer was able to conjure so descriptively. A political left that’s been cast as the inheritors of a political economic tradition leading back to the murderous Soviet era is now demanding you get a vaccine. But for what possible reason?