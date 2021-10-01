Green pressed him on that: Might not uneven representation reflect the sorts of systemic disadvantages that Black leaders (and supportive Democratic senators) have made a focus of their efforts? Well, maybe, Williams said, using the useful dodge that he simply hadn’t seen enough evidence to show that it did — a dodge that helps power dismissiveness forever. (As in: “I’m just not yet entirely convinced that Bigfoot didn’t kill John F. Kennedy.”) He also betrayed his complete disinterest in probing that evidence, remarking that “it would be a wonderful starting point to try to dig into some of the issues you’re talking about, like the different classification of drugs being more associated with one group or another,” something that has been considered repeatedly and led to legislative proposals.