Here’s a rundown of who key Democrats are and what they want.
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (N.J.): Leader of centrist Democrats in the House
What he wants: A vote on the infrastructure bill on Thursday, which he didn’t get. He and other centrists in the House are frustrated that the Democratic-controlled chamber is all that so far blocks this bill becoming from law. The Senate passed it this summer, Biden wants to sign it, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has yet to bring it up for a vote.
This summer, she promised she would do so by Thursday. That’s when the fiscal year ends, and funding for surface transportation projects run out. But she had to break that promise this week as a group of liberal lawmakers in the House threatened to vote against the bill, enough to ensure its failure if Pelosi brought it to the floor.
Another member of this group, Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.), had this to say to my colleagues about centrists’ frustration over what just happened: “Leadership made a very clear promise to people that this bill was going to be put on the floor for a vote, and if they go back on that, that’s a breach of trust I don’t know if this caucus is going to be able to recover from.”
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (Wash.): Leader of the progressive caucus in the House
What she wants: Centrist Democrats, particularly in the Senate, to get behind a $3.5 trillion spending bill that would be the capstone of Democrats’ control of Washington right now.
It would dramatically expand the government safety net for most Americans, from creating universal prekindergarten to paying for community college to expanding Medicare. This bill would also be the first major piece of legislation to deal with climate change in a real way, advocates say. (You’ll hear lawmakers like her refer to this as the “reconciliation” bill, because Democrats are passing it through a budget process known as reconciliation to get around a Republican filibuster in the Senate.)
As the head of about a 100-member strong caucus, she speaks for a group that is impressively united behind her. To get what she wants, Jayapal’s group has taken the bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage.
As many as several dozen liberal lawmakers said they wouldn’t vote for it unless there was some kind of an agreement among all Democrats on a framework on that $3.5 trillion spending bill. It’s a threat they followed through on, and why Pelosi had to pause a vote on the infrastructure bill.
“We will not be able to vote for the infrastructure bill until the reconciliation bill has passed,” she said.
Sen. Joe Manchin III (W. Va.): A centrist holdout in the Senate
What he wants: Democrats’ social safety net legislation to cost much less, around $1.5 trillion. Negotiations are happening behind closed doors, but in general he wants the benefits the legislation does have to stop at a certain income level and he doesn’t want to tax the wealthy and corporations too intensely to pay for it. Representing a coal state that voted for Trump by nearly 40 points in 2020, he’s also skeptical of some of the legislation’s climate change policies.
“What I have made clear to the President and Democratic leaders is that spending trillions more on new and expanded government programs, when we can’t even pay for the essential social programs, like Social Security and Medicare, is the definition of fiscal insanity,” he said in a statement this week.
Because the Senate is split 50-50, with Vice President Harris as the tiebreaking vote, just one Democrat voting “no” on this package is enough to sink it.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.): Another holdout in the Senate
What she wants: First off, she wants the House to pass the infrastructure bill. She helped negotiate that in the Senate, where 19 Republicans voted for it.
And like Manchin, she wants Democrats’ social safety net/climate change legislation to cost much less. But unlike Manchin, she’s been more quiet about what she could support, frustrating liberals who feel like they can’t negotiate with a moving target, or no target at all.
But The Post’s Mike DeBonis recently talked to people she’s privately talking to, and he reported that she’s almost going line-by-line in the huge bill to ask specific questions of specific programs.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.): The architect of the $3.5 trillion spending bill
What he wants: House liberals to hold firm. He’s chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, so he’s the one shepherding the social-spending bill through the Senate. Earlier this summer, he got all 50 Democrats to vote to agree on the broad constructs. He’s also taking a heavy hand in the House negotiations, urging House liberals to keep withholding their votes on the infrastructure bill until Manchin and Sinema come to an agreement on his bill. He’s also putting lots of public pressure on these two senators.