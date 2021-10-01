On May 30, Pichel was sitting in his white BMW in a residential neighborhood of Key Largo in Monroe County when Robert Love, an off-duty Miami-Dade County police officer visiting a friend, noticed him, according to the arrest warrant. When Love and his friend approached the car and asked the driver what he was up to, Pichel “displayed a gold law enforcement badge, stated that he was a ‘Monroe County police officer,’ and that he was working on a case,” the sheriff’s office said.