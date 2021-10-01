“100,000 — that’s a horrible number, maybe even less,” Trump said on March 30, 2020, “but to 100,000 — so we have between 100- and 200,000, we altogether have done a very good job.”
At some point soon, the death toll from the pandemic will pass 700,000. We have collectively not done a good job, particularly given that nearly 200,000 of those deaths have occurred since March of this year, at which point a vaccine was widely available — a vaccine that largely prevented the worst effects of the virus.
The scale of the pandemic is now the equivalent of the entire population of Boston dying over the course of 20 months. At an average pace of 50 people per hour since Trump’s first news conference in February 2020 — just shy of one per minute — every single person in Boston would be collapsing to the ground.
And yet that’s misleading in its own way. As a new study points out, it’s rural areas that are being hardest hit by the pandemic, seeing more people die as a function of population than the big cities associated with the death toll. To that point, the death toll has already passed the entire populations of both Wyoming and Vermont (individually, not combined).
You can see how the pandemic has hit rural areas disproportionately in a month-by-month look at where deaths have occurred. That purple is largely population-adjusted death tolls by month in rural areas (using Pew Research Center’s county-level categorizations).
You can see, too, how the toll rose again during the fourth wave of the pandemic, the one that began at the end of June.
It is still the case that more people have died in big cities than in rural areas. But the point is that this is expected, given how many more people live in those big cities. For every million residents of urban counties, about 2,100 people have died of the coronavirus through Sept. 30. For every million residents of rural counties, a bit under 2,500 have. It’s just that there are fewer millions in those rural counties.
In fact, rural counties have been the main drivers of death in each of the last three surges, once you control for population.
This overlaps with politics, as you probably know. In those rural counties, Trump won by more than 30 points; in the urban ones, he lost by a slightly smaller margin. There’s a strong correlation between vaccine resistance and politics and between politics and population density that helps explain why the deaths continue to be disproportionately higher in rural areas.
The overlap with politics also leads to some remarkable efforts to diminish the scale of death — a scale that keeps slowly piling up in the background of our daily lives, often unnoticed. For example, I noticed that former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway had liked a tweet featuring an article at the conservative website RedState. The article mocks an over-the-top commercial targeting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) handling of the pandemic, and includes this line:
“Florida isn’t forcing mandates on its citizens. You have rights and freedoms,” it read. “[W]ith 3 million people infected with this very serious virus, only 50,000 have died.” Both those numbers are too low; the actual toll is 55,000 deaths out of about 3.6 million confirmed infected. That’s a death toll of 3 out of every 200 infected. It’s also a toll of 1 out of every 391 residents of Florida last year, a toll that constitutes nearly 8 percent of U.S. deaths despite the state making up only 6.5 percent of the population.
After quickly touting DeSantis’s hands-off approach, the article declares that Florida “sounds, frankly, amazing.”
Would 50,000 deaths in one state have sounded amazing in March 2020?