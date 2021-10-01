Molinari: When my father passed away, the first two people to reach out were Speaker Pelosi and Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro [(D-Conn.)]. They were also women with strong Italian fathers, and there is something unique and powerful in that relationship, which I’m sure they understand as well. And I, of course, think the world of Lucy Calautti, who is the incredible new co-chair of the American Italian Food Coalition, and her husband, Kent Conrad [the former Democratic senator from North Dakota].