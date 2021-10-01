The legal fees that the likes of Powell et al have been or will be forced to fork over will probably be relative drops in the bucket for them. Nor will these folks be all that concerned about the rebukes by judges, whose harsh words will only be viewed by voter-fraud truthers as proof of the deep-state conspiracy. It also fits in neatly with allegations of “cancel culture,” in which the big problem is supposedly not the falsehoods but the accountability it engenders.