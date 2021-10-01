Harriet Hageman once rebuked Trump and endorsed Liz Cheney. She's now challenging her with his support, CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck report. “In a speech endorsing Cheney's 2016 congressional campaign Hageman attacked the ‘concerted efforts to force true conservatives to sit down and shut up,’ adding those efforts ‘have never worked on me and I know that they will not work on and have no effect on Liz Cheney.’ The comments from Hageman, found … in footage of the Wyoming Republican Party's convention that year, show the abrupt about-face from the Wyoming attorney, who received Trump's backing in the GOP primary against Cheney earlier this month.”