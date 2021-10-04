Conventional political science wisdom explains this by emphasizing the difference between short-term approval ratings and overall, longer-lasting feelings of trust people have for the court. Polls like those released last month reflect passing judgments about the court that usually indicate approval or disapproval with a recent decision — like the shadow-docket decision on the Texas abortion law — rather than about the court itself. Approval can dip after unpopular decisions or when prominent political leaders attack the court, but the public moves on and doesn’t abandon its gut belief that the institution is ultimately trustworthy. For instance, in the Marquette poll, 58 percent of respondents say they trust the court most out of the three branches, compared with just 25 percent for the executive and 16 percent for Congress.