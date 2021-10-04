Tenney was responding to Fauci’s appearance on “Face the Nation” on Sunday, during which the country’s top infectious-disease expert responded to a question about the feasibility of large, in-person gatherings for the holidays with a “it’s just too soon to tell.” That, of course, is a perfectly fair assessment. If you ask the guy who recommends against group gatherings during times of surging case totals whether people should have group gatherings at a time in which case totals are unknown, he’s going to say, “I don’t know.” But for those frustrated (sincerely or otherwise) by the duration of the pandemic and recommendations in support of treating it seriously, Fauci’s comments are a chance to make a point.