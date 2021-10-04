Though they did not yet use the language of “trafficking,” anti-porn feminists in the 1980s argued that sexism and economic inequality made consent impossible for women in pornography or sex work. They saw all forms of sex work as coercive and as literal or symbolic violence against women. In 1983, the Minneapolis City Council passed an anti-pornography ordinance written by feminist law professor Catharine MacKinnon and radical feminist activist Andrea Dworkin. The ordinance, which was highly controversial among feminists, was the first to present pornography as a civil offense. It explicitly authorized any woman to bring action against producers or distributors of pornography “as a woman acting against the subordination of women.”