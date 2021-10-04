His argument is that Facebook (and other companies) are unfairly targeting the right, a claim for which the main evidence is occasions when prominent conservatives have been muted or had content removed from the platforms or, more recently, the response to the New York Post’s elevation of accusations about Joe Biden’s son Hunter last year. On net, though, Facebook has largely been a boon to the political right, and research has shown how it rewards extreme positions and content like that offered by Trump and many of his allies. Not to mention instances in which Trump and others were explicitly allowed to sidestep the rules.