It was aided by novelty. There were no rules or even ethics bounding social media, so Facebook could experiment and explore ways to goose those numbers. While it was obvious for years that this created an environment in which misinformation and abuse could take root, it’s only been fairly recently that the company’s business practices have come under scrutiny from legislators and officials on both ends of the political spectrum. Former president Donald Trump, for example, has sued Facebook after repeatedly criticizing the company while in office.
One might think, then, that the current scrutiny the company faces would be something elevated by both Democrats and Republicans. The release of internal documents showing ways in which Facebook fostered hostile environments and a “60 Minutes” interview with the whistleblower who provided them to the Wall Street Journal pose perhaps the most significant threat to its power that the company has experienced to date.
“The thing I saw at Facebook over and over again was there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook,” the whistleblower, Frances Haugen, said on the CBS News program, “and Facebook over and over again chose to optimize for its own interests, like making more money.” In a recent interview with The Washington Post, she explained her decision to come forward: “Facebook in its current form is dangerous.”
And yet, despite this, the response from the political right has been largely muted. After the Journal’s first story in its series, centered on how Facebook gave powerful people a pass on its content rules, Trump released a statement praising the report in very broad strokes — “Facebook is secretly protecting its so-called ‘Elite,’ making them exempt from rules” — and suggesting that this would help his lawsuit. But more recent revelations have not earned the same response from the former president.
Why? The answer is in that Journal article.
“In practice, Facebook appeared more concerned with avoiding gaffes than mitigating high-profile abuse,” the Journal's Jeff Horwitz wrote. “One Facebook review in 2019 of major XCheck errors showed that of 18 incidents investigated, 16 involved instances where the company erred in actions taken against prominent users. Four of the 18 touched on inadvertent enforcement actions against content from Mr. Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr.”
You will remember that Facebook was broadly criticized after the 2016 election for having allowed misinformation to spread on its platform, specifically from Russians aiming to influence American politics. That overlapped with new attention being paid to abusive interactions on social media. In response, it and other platforms began more actively policing what was shared and trying to figure out how to limit the spread of false information.
But that often meant tamping down on prominent voices on the right, like Trump and his son. Facebook and Instagram became targets of conservatives because those conservatives were affected by the changes and because they were eager to have an institutional opponent to push back against. Facebook found itself pulled in two directions, between trying to limit the extent to which toxicity spread on the platform and facing complaints from those affected by those limits.
The Journal reported on an example last year in which the effort to prevent outcry from the targets of their restrictions on the right led to restrictions on the left.
“In late 2017, when Facebook tweaked its news feed algorithm to minimize the presence of political news, policy executives were concerned about the outsize impact of the changes on the right, including the Daily Wire, people familiar with the matter said,” the paper's Deepa Seetharaman and Emily Glazer reported. “Engineers redesigned their intended changes so that left-leaning sites like Mother Jones were affected more than previously planned, the people said.”
When Haugen argues that Facebook hasn’t done enough to tamp down on misinformation and hate, when she provides internal documents that reveal the company’s possession of “evidence from a variety of sources that hate speech, divisive political speech and misinformation on Facebook and the family of apps are affecting societies around the world,” that is the opposite of what Trump and his allies are concerned about. They aren’t mad at Facebook for how it is lax in its policing of content. They’re mad about the policing of content.
In some cases, this conflict is simply ignored. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), whose efforts to cast technology companies as a generous force even led to his citing their actions when he endorsed the effort to block electoral-vote counting on Jan. 6, has repeatedly demanded that Facebook and other companies not censor users. He introduced legislation in 2019 amplifying the idea that there was no recourse but to have the federal government intervene to defend what he and others cast as politically motivated efforts to silence the right.
How did Hawley respond to the Journal investigations? He elevated a report focused on the negative effects of Facebook use on children, particularly young girls, to propose a system for holding Facebook to account by letting parents sue for harm to children under the age of 16. In other words, he wants to force Facebook to take more robust action limiting this particular type of toxic content even as he lambastes them for taking actions to limit other types of toxic content.
His argument is that Facebook (and other companies) are unfairly targeting the right, a claim for which the main evidence is occasions when prominent conservatives have been muted or had content removed from the platforms or, more recently, the response to the New York Post’s elevation of accusations about Joe Biden’s son Hunter last year. On net, though, Facebook has largely been a boon to the political right, and research has shown how it rewards extreme positions and content like that offered by Trump and many of his allies. Not to mention instances in which Trump and others were explicitly allowed to sidestep the rules.
What the leaked documents make clear is that there’s no real debate — including within the company itself — that Facebook is enormously effective at spreading false and toxic messages. (In the “60 Minutes” interview, for example, Haugen specifically implicated a change made at Facebook in allowing protesters to organize before Jan. 6.) The question, instead, is whether it can weather efforts to tamp down on dangerous content that aids one political group. Or, really, whether it wants to.