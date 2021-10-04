In a rare meeting on Capitol Hill, Biden acknowledged Friday that a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill “ain’t going to happen” until Democrats reach an agreement on their own massive social spending package, our colleagues Tony Romm, Mike DeBonis and Marianna Sotomayor report.
Now, lawmakers and White House aides are scrambling to hash out the overall price of the package — and how to quash intraparty squabbles over health policy in a bill that could cost up to $2 trillion less than originally proposed.
The episode last week further underscores the outsized weight each lawmaker in both the Senate and the House has to push their priorities. The Senate can’t afford a single Democratic defection on the bill. The House can only lose three votes.
Here’s a look at the health policy fights to come:
The overarching budget dilemma
Our colleague Jeff Stein has a detailed look at the debate within the White House, as officials contemplate whether to keep all their priorities in the bill — but fund them for a short period of time — or cut some all together. Nowhere in health policy is that question more acute than on expanding Medicare versus shoring up Obamacare. (More in Wednesday's Health 202 on the costs of each health policy.)
- “The choices are stark,” Jeff writes. “Should tackling rising rates of homelessness be dropped in favor of confronting climate change? Should Democrats prioritize seniors over the poor? Is it more important to reduce the cost of child care or the cost of a school lunch?”
Per Jeff:
The under-the-radar Medicare fight
It’ll take time to set up any new Medicare benefits. Key senators, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), are pushing for a stopgap policy that would send debit cards to help older adults afford dental, vision and hearing benefits in the interim.
But the idea appears to have gotten a colder reception in the House. The Ways and Means Committee didn’t include it in its legislative proposal to expand Medicare, which the powerful tax-writing panel advanced out of committee. And last month, a House Democratic aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail private negotiations, called it “not a good use of federal dollars.”
Abortion politics roil Medicaid effort
Key lawmakers are pushing for the creation of a new federal Medicaid-like program to extend health coverage to Americans living in the dozen states that have refused to expand the safety net program.
House committees advanced a proposal that didn’t include the Hyde amendment, which bans federal funds from being used to pay for abortions in most circumstances. (It’s been tucked into congressional spending measures every year since the 1970s.)
- Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) wants the Hyde amendment included. Last week, he told the National Review “it has to be” in, and the Medicaid proposal was “dead on arrival if that’s gone.”
- But repealing the Hyde amendment has been a plank of the Democratic Party’s platform since 2016. Manchin's position isn't likely to sit well with many Democrats. For instance: On CNN Sunday, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said she could not vote for a bill that includes the Hyde amendment.
Rep. Jayapal on CNN's “State of the Union”
The drug pricing debate
Democrats are nowhere close to smoothing out the intraparty differences on prescription drugs. But letting Medicare negotiate the price of medicines is key to paying for the party’s health ambitions.
- The Senate is still working through its plan. That proposal is likely to be tied to prices of drugs at home, rather than how the House bill tied negotiations to prices overseas.
- The House still has a drug pricing problem. Democratic defectors to the House’s signature drug negotiation bill haven’t budged. “We didn't get H.R. 3, or the original reconciliation, from Moses,” Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.), who led the opposition, told The Health 202 last week. “It's a piece of legislation. As legislators, we have to work together come up with something that we can all agree on.”
Reproductive wars
The Supreme Court starts its new term
And expect abortion to take center stage as the most divisive issue, The Post’s Robert Barnes writes.
The big case: On Dec. 1, the court will hear a challenge to Mississippi’s ban on almost all abortions after the 15th week.
- Lower courts have kept the law from going into effect citing precedent, but Republican-led states and antiabortion activists want the court to overrule the guarantees to abortion established nearly 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade.
Over the weekend: Thousands of protesters marched at rallies in Washington and cities across the country aimed at galvanizing support for abortion rights.
- Doing away with the constitutional right to abortion would return the issue to the states. About a dozen states have trigger laws that would prohibit all abortions if Roe is overturned. Other states have laws that would restrict abortion far earlier than viability.
Chart check
The U.S. nears 700,000 coronavirus deaths, even as the summer surge starts to ebb
New coronavirus infections are on track to slip below 100,000 a day, down from an average of around 150,000 a day in early September. A nationwide decline is driven by sharp drops in Southern states, which were hit hard by the delta variant.
- “In places like Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and the Carolinas, the latest wave appears to be following a similar pattern of a sharp spike followed by steep plunge seen in the United Kingdom, India and other places battered by delta."
- "Epidemiologists say this pattern suggests the virus is rapidly burning through pockets of unvaccinated people before hitting a wall,” The Post’s Fenit Nirappil, Lindsey Bever, Frances Stead Sellers and Jacqueline Dupree report.
Hospitalization levels are still at those not seen since the winter, and the nation’s death toll is at the brink of surpassing 700,000. The country has already lost more than 1 in 500 residents to the virus.
Coronavirus
Here's what else you need to know:
- Johnson & Johnson is planning to ask the FDA early this week to authorize a booster shot for its coronavirus vaccine, officials familiar with the company's plan tell the New York Times's Sharon LaFraniere.
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom will require all students to get a coronavirus vaccine when it gets full FDA approval for younger children, The Post’s Moriah Balingit reports. No vaccine has yet been authorized for children under 12, even for emergency use.
- Districts are struggling to help kids with long covid, The Post’s Marisa Iati reports. As students with lingering covid-19 symptoms return to school, families are scrambling to seek accommodations for the unfamiliar medical condition, even as already overstressed schools are trying to figure out how to support students.
- Many first responders are still holding out on getting the coronavirus shot, The Post’s Mark Berman writes. Police and fire departments urged early access to vaccines, but some officers and firefighters have refused to get the shots and railed against vaccine mandates.
- In Alaska's overstretched hospitals, doctors are forced to prioritize treatment for those most likely to survive — a choice one physician described as “gut-wrenching,” Mike Baker reports for The New York Times.
In the courts
A federal trial will examine pharmacies’ role in the opioid epidemic
Two Ohio counties claim that some of the nation’s largest pharmacy chains failed to stop opioid pills from reaching the black market, fueling hundreds of overdose deaths. Lake and Trumbull counties will face off against CVS, Walgreens, Giant Eagle and Walmart in the first federal trial over pharmacies’ role in the nation’s opioid crisis.
The arguments: The pharmacies say that they were merely filling authorized prescriptions, while the counties counter that the supply of pills went far beyond what was medically necessary.
- The Post’s Meryl Kornfield breaks down the numbers: “In a span of eight years, 10 pharmacies dispensed nearly 49 million prescription pain pills … enough to provide about a dozen doses to each man, woman and child who lived there every 12 months.”
Daybook
Here's what's on tap this week:
- Tomorrow: The Senate Judiciary Committee will meet to discuss strengthening the Violence Against Women Act.
- On Thursday: Check out a Washington Post Live event with Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) and Richard E. Besser — the president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation — to discuss health equity.
Later this month, we'll be keeping an eye on key vaccine meetings.
- Oct. 14 and 15: The Food and Drug Administration's advisory committee is set to discuss booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
- Oct. 26: The advisory panel is slated to discuss Pfizer's request for emergency authorization for its vaccine in kids ages 5-11.
