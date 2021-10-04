But it isn’t always easy to translate hard science into specific rules. Critics note that some net-zero targets are little more than a pledge for an outcome far in the future, which will allow offsetting to substitute for actual decarbonization. One recent analysis, for instance, found that some producers of greenhouse gases have binding commitments and clear net-zero plans, while others strain credulity. For example, Canadian oil sands producers have formed a net-zero alliance that proposes business as usual in the near term, on the assumption that carbon-capture technologies will suddenly become available at scale in the future.