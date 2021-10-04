These things are difficult to quantify because each situation is different when it comes to the protesters, the person being pursued, and the circumstances, including where it takes place and what is said. Greene didn’t confront Ocasio-Cortez in a bathroom, but those she has pursued have cited security concerns. She even told Hogg — who, again, was the victim of a school shooting — that she carried a gun, which for quite understandable reasons he said he felt threatened by. And this, unlike the protesters who confronted Sinema, was someone who would soon become a member of Congress partaking in this form of political ambush.