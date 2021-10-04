“The former president was confident about his chances if he decided to run, even if it meant a potential head-to-head matchup with DeSantis, another GOP favorite. ‘If I faced him, I'd beat him like I would beat everyone else,’ Trump declared, even as he said he doesn't actually expect a showdown. ‘I don't think I will face him,’ he predicted about what DeSantis and other Republicans would do if he got into the race. ‘I think most people would drop out, I think he would drop out.’ The Florida governor is currently up for reelection in 2022, and he says he isn’t looking beyond that race.”