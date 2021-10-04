But that doesn’t mean vaccine mandates won’t hit roadblocks in the months ahead. And one increasing prospect seems most likely to truly test people’s true opposition to the mandates: schools requiring them.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Friday became the first governor to say that his state would mandate fully approved vaccines for schoolchildren when they are available. (The Pfizer vaccine is fully approved only for children 16 and older and for emergency use for children 12 to 15.)
But it won’t be the last, according to former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Gottlieb on Sunday called it “inevitable that the COVID vaccine is going to be incorporated into the childhood immunization schedule.”
Anthony S. Fauci, the federal government’s lead infectious-disease expert, praised the move by California’s governor on Monday.
“I agree with what Governor Newsom did in California,” Fauci said. “People need to realize that having a vaccine requirement for schools is not a new, novel thing.”
That latter statement is certainly true. Anti-mandate Republicans have often been asked why they oppose coronavirus vaccine mandates but not mandates for other vaccines, and they’ve sometimes pointed to the fact that those other mandates are for schoolchildren.
But despite that talking point, it’s hardly a given that they’ll accept these mandates for schoolchildren, either — especially given that resistance to vaccinating children has long been higher than it is for adults.
According to the latest numbers from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 12 percent of adults say they definitely won’t get vaccinated. But those numbers are significantly higher when it comes to parents’ intentions for their children. Among parents of kids ages 12 to 17, 21 percent say those children definitely won’t get vaccinated.
The numbers rise even more among parents of younger children — to 24 percent for children 5 to 11 and 35 percent for children under 5.
Those numbers have consistently been higher for parents of children than for adults as a whole, and they’ve also been rather static in the relatively brief period in which this question has been polled — even as the overall numbers of vaccine resisters have very slowly declined over time.
The numbers are even starker when you take away the “only if required” option. Polling from Axios/Ipsos released last week showed 18 percent of adults said they were unlikely to get vaccinated. But that number jumped all the way to 40 percent when it came to parents’ intentions for their children.
The fact that many parents are apparently more willing to get vaccinated themselves than to vaccinate their children makes sense in some ways. One is that the approval process for children has moved more slowly, potentially giving rise to more reservations about it. (At the same time, the pollsters have been careful to ask about getting kids vaccinated when the vaccines are actually authorized for those age groups.) Another is that, for obvious reasons, parents might feel more protective of their children than themselves, particularly when it comes to vaccines that haven’t been tested over long periods of time.
But that doesn’t change the fact that this could be more of a hot-button issue even than employers or governments mandating the vaccines for adults. If you want to truly engender opposition, it’s difficult to imagine something stirring more emotions than mandating a shot for their children that people either don’t want or might be iffy on.
While very few people have actually quit their jobs over such mandates, imagine a situation in which the choice is not between vaccination and keeping your current job but is between vaccination and keeping your kids in public schools. There will be no alternatives except home schooling or perhaps private schools, but those might also require the vaccines, and they’ll be significantly (and potentially prohibitively) more expensive.
It’s also quite possible that this resistance to coronavirus vaccination for children will decline over time — and indeed before such mandates actually take effect. Basically, the only children currently facing a mandate are public-school students 16 or over in California. California’s mandate only applies to fully approved vaccines, and we’re still waiting upon even emergency authorization for children 5 to 11. The state’s mandate takes effect in either January or July after the vaccines receive full authorization, meaning it could be as much as nine months before California students in grades 7 through 12 have to get the shot.
In other words, time might be on the side of school vaccine mandates — particularly if other mandates go as well as they have been thus far. But in the meantime, there’s still a significant amount of vaccine resistance to confront — and it’s looking more intractable than other forms.