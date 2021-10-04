“As turmoil in Afghanistan reached a crescendo in August, Donald Trump began talking again with advisers about whether he should announce his 2024 campaign for president right away,” Scherer reports.
While his advisers urged him to be patient and stay away from complicating his newly formed fundraising apparatus, according to three people familiar with the discussions, an informal poll indicates that most of his advisers believe the flame-throwing former commander in chief is ultimately going to run again.
Ten out of 13 current and former advisers to the ex-president told Scherer in recent days that Trump would try to regain the White House in 2024, while two believe talk of a campaign is a public relations ploy and another said he's unsure.
Why the wait?: “The biggest point we drove home was that he doesn’t want to own the midterms if we don’t win back the House or Senate,” one person familiar with the conversations told Scherer of why Trump's holding off on jumping in at this very moment.
On the record from Kellyanne Conway: “He tacitly keeps the 2024 crowd on notice that nobody can move a major muscle until he decides what he’s doing,” said Conway, a former top White House adviser who served as Trump's 2016 campaign manager. “As for 2024, there has been a shift from intention to urgency as he watches in horror the many failings of this administration.”
Iowa state of mind
Reading the tea leaves: “He has also made clear to advisers that he wants no changes to the nomination calendar in 2024, leaving Iowa, where he came in second in 2016, as the first-in-the-nation caucus for Republicans even if Democrats decide to go a different route,” Scherer reports.
- “In August, Trump hired two Iowa experts, Eric Branstad and Alex Latcham, as advisers for his leadership PAC, Save America. Branstad, who helped Trump in his last two campaigns in the state, is the son of Terry Branstad, the former Iowa governor and Trump’s ambassador to China. Latcham, a Des Moines native who worked for Trump in the White House, previously worked in the state for Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) and Trump.”
As for the rest of the field: Former Veep Mike “Pence has been working with Chip Saltsman, the strategist who led former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to victory in the 2008 Iowa caucuses. Pence has already visited Iowa, joining former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a gaggle of Republican senators, like Tim Scott (S.C.), Tom Cotton (Ark.), Ted Cruz (Tex.) and Marco Rubio (Fla.). Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, will return to the state in the coming weeks for an address at the Polk County Republican Party gathering in Des Moines, according to a person familiar with the plans,” Scherer reports.
Despite Trump's fundraising focus, his leadership PAC, Save America, has yet to give to the 2022 candidates he endorsed, Scherer reports. Still, he's been focused on trying to unseat the lawmakers who opposed his efforts to overturn the election results — like asking David Perdue, the former Georgia senator, to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp, people familiar with the matter told Scherer.
“The fact that Trump is weighing in on secretary of state races? It's unheard of that presidents are endorsing at this level and it's pretty unheard of that someone like me is talking to the media at this point in the cycle,” a Democratic operative who works on secretary of state races told The Early. “In less than one cycle we've got from relatively obscure administrative office to being the target of violent threats from across the country and need protective details for people in states.”
Trump's potential 2024 run and increased involvement in campaigns is likely to exacerbate the concerns of election experts and democracy advocates after Trump tested the country's political system in 2020. As our colleague Ashley Parker wrote last week: One real risk of another White House bid for Trump, according to these experts, “is that four years after the failed Jan. 6 insurrection, Trump and his supporters emerge in 2024 more sophisticated and successful in their efforts to steal an election.”
John Eastman, the lawyer who authored a memo on how Trump could hang on to power and stay in office, “remains a bridge between the former president and the continuing efforts by some of his supporters to promote specious allegations of widespread election fraud in 2020 and to undercut faith in the electoral system,” the New York Times's Michael S. Schmidt and Maggie Haberman reported over the weekend.
On the Hill
Rep. Huffman: Progressives have probably hardened when it comes to reconciliation vote
How one progressive sees the reconciliation fight: As Democratic leaders hustled to pass the infrastructure bill last week, some House progressives indicated they’d accept some sort of agreement that Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and the Senate's other 48 Democrats would support a reconciliation bill in lieu of an actual vote on it.
But that's old news, according to Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), a Congressional Progressive Caucus member and one of the lawmakers who successfully pushed last week to delay an infrastructure vote and ensure infrastructure and reconciliation remain linked.
The events of the past few days “probably harden the resolve of progressives to have an actual Senate vote before they cast their votes on the Senate bill,” Huffman said in an interview on Sunday. “I think we’re going to need the verification side of this trust-but-verify equation.”
There isn't a lot of trust between moderates and progressives, our colleague Marianna Sotomayor reports.
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), the leader of a group of relatively moderate Democrats who had pressed for a vote on the infrastructure by Sept. 27, riled progressives on Friday night when he lashed out in a statement at a “small faction on the far left” that has employed “Freedom Caucus tactics” that threaten to “destroy the president’s agenda.”
“This was not the Freedom Caucus,” Huffman said. “This was not a small faction. I mean, every single allegation there is just wrong.”
Despite the clashes, Democrats are now making a renewed push to enact President Biden's agenda. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter on Saturday that Democrats must past the infrastructure bill “well before” surface transportation funding expires Oct. 31. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also told reporters on Sunday that Democrats would try to get both bills passed in the next month — even as lawmakers must also find a way to raise the debt ceiling in the coming weeks to avoid a ruinous default.
With a tight margin in the House, Democrats can't afford to lose almost any votes.
“I think we all want Josh to get back on the team and be part of getting both of these bills over the finish line,” Huffman said.
From the courts
On the docket for SCOTUS: Guns, religion and possibly race
Return of the SCOTUS: “The Supreme Court embarks [today] on what could be an extraordinarily controversial term, with its justices on the defensive, its actions and structure under a political microscope and abortion — the most divisive issue of them all — taking center stage,” our colleague Robert Barnes reported over the weekend.
- “Before the term ends next summer, the justices will have weighed in on three major public policy disputes — guns, religious rights and possibly race, if the court takes up a request to once again review affirmative action in university admissions.”
- “The highly charged docket will test the leadership of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who lost his position at the court’s ideological center with the arrival last fall of Justice Amy Coney Barrett,” the New York Times’s Adam Liptak reports. “He is now outflanked by five justices to his right, limiting his ability to guide the court toward the consensus and incrementalism he has said he prefers.”
This term could also bring Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s retirement. Breyer, 83, faces overwhelming pressure from Democrats to retire, allowing President Biden to name a replacement while the party maintains its narrow majority in the Senate.
- More: “A presidential commission on the Supreme Court, taking testimony on the court’s power and proposals to add seats to the court, limit justices’s lifetime tenure and require more transparency, is due to report to Biden next month,” Barnes writes.
The Media
