“The fact that Trump is weighing in on secretary of state races? It's unheard of that presidents are endorsing at this level and it's pretty unheard of that someone like me is talking to the media at this point in the cycle,” a Democratic operative who works on secretary of state races told The Early. “In less than one cycle we've got from relatively obscure administrative office to being the target of violent threats from across the country and need protective details for people in states.”