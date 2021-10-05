What’s useful to note about Psaki’s argument is that for much of Trump’s presidency there was no debt limit. Twice, Congress agreed to simply suspend the limit, letting the government accrue as much debt as it needed to pay its bills. When the suspensions ended, the new limit was set at the current level. So when the suspension agreed to in 2019 ended at the end of July of this year, the country suddenly had a new debt limit equal to the amount of debt that already existed. Yes, more than $6 trillion was added to the debt during that suspension, but had $0 been added, the ceiling would still have popped back into place without any breathing room at all.