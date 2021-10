Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is daring the left to take her out. “The state party put her on notice of a potential vote of no confidence. She was greeted by protesters over the weekend when she returned home for a fundraiser, and then confronted Sunday by activists who filmed her in a restroom,” Politico’s David Siders writes. “When Sinema defeated Republican Martha McSally in one of the most closely watched Senate races of 2018, the end game for Democrats in Arizona was to elect any politician with a ‘D’ behind their name. The landscape looks different now … Calling Sinema an ‘obstructionist’ rather than a centrist, Garrick McFadden, a former vice chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, said it’s ‘not just the hippies and the 20-, 30-year-old’ Democrats who are fed up with her, but more moderate and institutional-minded Democrats, as well. ‘I don’t understand the calculus,’ he said. ‘It’s not like we’re asking her to do the Bernie Sanders or the Elizabeth Warren agenda. It’s the Joe Biden agenda.’”