“Harris and the truth about Israel,” write former Trump adviser Victoria Coates and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) in an opinion piece for Newsweek: “Last week Vice President Kamala Harris' new crisis communications manager had something of a baptism of fire trying to clean up after her boss, after the vice president failed to repudiate a gross demonstration of anti-Semitism during a speaking event at George Mason University. … She instead responded that she was “glad” the student had raised the point and added, ‘this is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed and it must be heard, right?’ … Harris' supporters have argued that she didn't contradict the student because, while she is strongly pro-Israel, she also supports free speech. This is frankly absurd.”