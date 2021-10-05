The first and last time Congress appears to have amended a budget resolution after it was passed was in 1977, under an earlier version of the Congressional Budget Act. The Senate parliamentarian has advised Democrats that they can take this path without jeopardizing the reconciliation bill they plan to use to advance Biden’s social policy agenda. Still, some uncertainty remains about the process and how long it would take to complete. And we don’t know yet whether Republicans would help rescue Democrats from any procedural land mines. Would Senate Republicans even show up for a vote in an evenly divided committee? If they didn’t, it would deprive Democrats of the quorum they would need to move the bill to the Senate floor.