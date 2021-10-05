Based on information we had received from both campaigns, we were under the impression that a Carlyle fund had acquired the holding company of dental clinics that catered to poor families. After all, an old webpage of the Carlyle Group listed the holding company Forba as part of the “portfolio” of Carlyle Mezzanine Partners, acquired in September 2006. So in the debate fact check, we focused our reporting on whether there was an overlap of problems at the clinics during the period Youngkin was chief operating officer from March 2011 to June 2014. (The answer: about six months.)