“I want to make sure that this is sensitive to working people,” Wyden said. “So anything that’s done in this area ought to exempt gasoline.”
Wyden’s comments make explicit what people familiar with his plans told the New York Times last month: that any tax on the burning of fuels that release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere would likely exempt gas. The White House has expressed concern about rising gas prices, and President Biden has repeatedly ruled out raising the federal gas tax to pay for infrastructure spending.
As Senate Finance Committee chair, Wyden is leading the effort finding enough revenue to pay for Democrats' $3.5 trillion social spending package, though that top line number is likely to be pulled back significantly as heated intraparty negotiations continue. The potential carbon tax is one possible pay-for. It's unclear how much it would raise since the details have yet to be finalized.
Wyden also said he would insist on providing rebates to “working people” as part of any carbon tax. That would ease the potential burden of higher energy costs as the country transitions to cleaner sources but cut the amount of revenue such a tax would bring in to pay for other priorities included in the reconciliation bill.
(If you're interested in climate policy developments, we'd urge you to sign up for The Climate 202, a new newsletter written by our colleague Maxine Joselow debuting later this month.)
Ordering off a ‘menu’ of tax hikes
Wyden has pitched what Democrats have described as a “menu” of potential tax hikes on corporations and the wealth to pay for new spending on programs from subsidized child care and community college to efforts to efforts to combat climate change.
He’s faced a blizzard of lobbying as he and his colleagues contemplate measures that would cut into the profits of private equity firms, pharmaceutical companies and the rest of corporate America.
“It’s a close contest, because there are so many lobbyists, working on so many of the major issues,” the senator said when asked which industry was pressing him the hardest. “But I think pharma wins the crown.”
Wyden wouldn’t get into how the legislation’s price tag — which Biden acknowledged on Friday would have to come down to satisfy moderate lawmakers — would affect which tax hikes his committee is eyeing to pay for it. But he said he’d honor Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on those making less than $400,000 a year.
What about the higher cigarette and vaping taxes in the House bill, which critics of the legislation have argued would hit less affluent households?
“I’ve always been supportive of those approaches as a public health issue,” Wyden said. “But I think it’s gonna be something that we’ll want to talk about in the Senate Democratic Caucus.”
SALT mine
One of the biggest questions Wyden and other Democrats will have to figure out in the coming weeks is what to do about the state and local tax deduction.
Republicans capped the value of the deduction at $10,000 as part of their 2017 tax law, outraging many taxpayers in New York, New Jersey and other states with high taxes. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) and other lawmakers vowed not to vote for the reconciliation bill unless it scraps the cap — and with almost no votes to spare, Democrats need their support.
Asked whether he favored repealing the cap either fully or partially, Wyden didn’t directly answer — but he said he wanted to tackle the issue.
“This never had anything to do with tax policy,” Wyden said. “This was about Donald Trump punishing blue-state voters. That’s what it was about. And I want to make sure that all voters, all working families get a fair shake. And we’re gonna do that in this bill.”
About that voting rights legislation
It's not just Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda that's stalled on Capitol Hill. Other key components of his domestic platform have also come to a standstill as Democrats come to terms with the reality of their razor-thin majority.
Insert voting rights. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a “Dear Colleague” letter on Monday morning that a vote on the Freedom to Vote Act, the pared-down version of the For the People Act, could happen this work period or next, after promising last month that it would happen “very soon.” Lawmakers involved in crafting the revised bill have called for voting rights legislation to be passed before the end of the month.
"This isn't a radical bill,” Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who worked on the revised bill, told reporters last week. “It's a shame that this subject, which should be front and center, is being sort of lost in the [government] shutdown, debt ceiling, reconciliation, but this is critical.”
A new analysis from the Center for American Progress of the Freedom to Vote Act, and provided to The Early ahead of its release, examines how it would affect voters in four states that recently passed new voting legislation.
By the numbers, from the report:
- In Florida: The state's new voting law “places new restrictions on vote by mail by requiring certain voters to provide strict forms of identification to even request a mail ballot. More than 4.5 million Floridians voted by mail in the 2020 election. The Freedom to Vote Act would block Florida from requiring strict identification for requesting absentee ballots."
- In Georgia: “Georgia’s law requires voters casting mail ballots to provide strict forms of identification to receive and return mail ballots. More than 1.3 million Georgians cast ballots by mail in the 2020 election. The Freedom to Vote Act would block Georgia from requiring people voting by mail to provide ID other strict proofs of eligibility to obtain or return a mail ballot.”
- In Texas: The Freedom to Vote Act “would nullify the state ban on ballot drop boxes and require them to be placed in each jurisdiction. Nationwide, 41 percent of people who voted by mail ballot used ballot drop boxes to return their ballot.”
In the agencies
NIH Director Francis S. Collins to step down
The National Institutes of Health will announce today that its director, Francis S. Collins, “who headed the government’s effort to map the entire human genetic code and two decades later became one of the most recognizable leaders in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic,” will step down by the end of the year, our colleagues Lenny Bernstein and Carolyn Y. Johnson report.
- Collins, 71, “will return to his lab at the National Human Genome Research Institute, part of NIH.” He's the longest-tenured director in the history of the NIH, “which he ran through the Obama and Trump administrations and into the first year of the Biden presidency.”
At the White House
Hello, Howell: Biden will make his fourth trip to Michigan since taking office, heading to an International Union of Operating Engineers training site in Howell, Mich. today to pitch his “Build Back Better” agenda. He's expected to deliver the public-facing version of what he told House Democrats privately on Friday, urging progressives and moderates to come together to pass his agenda.
From the courts
Legal experts urge California bar association to investigate Trump 2020 election adviser
👀Scoop: “A bipartisan group of former officials and legal heavyweights, including two former federal judges, asked the California bar association Monday to investigate the conduct of John Eastman, the adviser to then-President Donald Trump who mapped out a legal strategy to overturn the 2020 election results,” The Post reports.
- The complaint "cites Eastman’s work in election challenges rejected by the Supreme Court and his speech at a Jan. 6 rally in Washington before a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.”
- “But the 24-page memo centers on Eastman’s alleged role in pressing Vice President Mike Pence not to count electoral votes on Jan. 6 and certify President Biden as the winner.”
The Data
The $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, visualized: “It’s a make-or-break moment for Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, which would be the largest upgrade to the country’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and broadband in decades,” The Post’s Heather Long reports.
The Media
What we’re reading:
- In California oil spill, pipeline critics find a way to push Biden. By The Post’s Erica Werner and Steven Mufson.
- Fed says trading activity by top officials under independent review. By The Post’s Rachel Siegel.
- Senior legal adviser at State Dept. calls administration policy toward expelling migrants ‘inhumane’ and ‘illegal.’ By The Post’s John Hudson.
- Oil and gas prices may stay high as investors chase clean energy. By the New York Times’s Clifford Krauss and Peter Eavis.
- U.S. wants new trade talks with China, but will keep tariffs. By the Wall Street Journal’s Josh Zumbrun, Bob Davis and Lingling Wei.
- DNC says unvaccinated workers could be fired. By Politico’s Alex Thompson.
Viral
Nightmare on 1 Hacker Way:
The campaign
On K Street
Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.