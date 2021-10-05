That’s a reversal from the Trump administration — and one that Planned Parenthood is cheering. The organization forfeited tens of millions of dollars when it decided not to comply with Trump-era restrictions, and now it’s itching to rejoin the program known as Title X.
“I can tell you from conversations over the years how devastating the loss of Title X was for many affiliates and how much of a strong desire there is to be back in the program,” Alexis McGill Johnson, the organization’s president and CEO, said in an interview shortly after the new rules were finalized Monday.
The quick rundown:
- In 2019, the Trump administration rewrote the rules to the half-century-old family planning program providing roughly $286 million in grants each year. The move banned providers from referring patients for abortions, among other restrictions.
- Within the next several months, some health centers and other clinics — including all Planned Parenthood affiliates — gave up the federal funds, rather than comply with the new rules.
- In January, Biden telegraphed his plans to kill the Trump-era rule in a presidential memorandum.
- On Monday, the federal health department finalized its regulation rolling back the Trump-era policies, paving the way for abortion providers and others to re-enter the family planning program.
The move will, once again, fundamentally alter the Title X landscape. And it comes as the battle over abortion escalates across the country — and just two months before the Supreme Court hears a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade’s decades-old abortion protections.
The Title X landscape
The federal family planning program directs grants for birth control, reproductive health and preventive services for low-income women. Though federal money is forbidden from paying directly for abortions, Title X has been an “ideological lightning rod since shortly after it was created in 1970,” our colleague Amy Goldstein reports.
The Trump-era rule was popular among social conservatives crucial to Trump’s base, Amy writes.
Anti-abortion advocates have long argued that there shouldn’t be any co-mingling of taxpayer dollars and organizations that provide abortions. But critics of Trump’s policy referred to it as a “gag rule,” contending it constrains what doctors were allowed to discuss with their patients.
The impact: Since the 2019 rule, six states no longer have any services funded with federal family planning dollars, and another seven states have care funded on a “very limited basis,” according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
- The number of patients the federal family program served fell by roughly 2.4 million from 2018 to 2020, and HHS estimates nearly two-thirds of the decrease was due to the Trump-era rule.
Biden's revamp
The administration essentially wants to restore the Title X program to the pre-Trump era. And that will likely mean providers that dropped out of the program will re-enter.
Previously, Planned Parenthood said it served roughly 40 percent of the patients who got care through the Title X program. It’s ultimately up to each Planned Parenthood affiliate as to whether they rejoin the program, and their timeline for doing so, McGill Johnson said.
- “I really do hope that across the country they can soon re-enter the program,” she told Amy and your Health 202 host.
The timetable: Funding awards for new grantees are projected to begin April 1. But current grantees could choose to add new clinics to send dollars to beginning Nov. 8, the date the regulation becomes effective, according to an HHS spokesperson.
- By 2023, the department estimates that the Title X program will care for the roughly 4 million patients it typically has served.
- “It's not something that necessarily will be a flip of the switch,” said Alina Salganicoff, a senior vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The pushback. Antiabortion groups quickly blasted the move, with one group — the Susan B. Anthony List — arguing that “Democrats push this agenda at their own political peril.”
Agency alert
Francis Collins is stepping down
National Institutes of Health Director Francis S. Collins will leave his post at the end of the year.
A physician and geneticist, Collins headed the government’s effort to map the entire human genetic code. Two decades later, he has become one of the most recognizable faces in the government effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic, The Post's Lenny Bernstein and Carolyn Y. Johnson write.
After more than a dozen years in the post, Collins will return to his lab at the National Human Genome Research Institute, part of NIH. He's also known for sometimes riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and occasionally breaking into song — his acoustic guitar is decorated with a double-helix.
An NIH official told The Post that no decision has been made on an interim director. Politico first reported the news.
- What Collins told our colleagues: He weighed the pros and cons of the decision and decided this was the year to step down, citing his confidence that the NIH had reached a “pretty stable place” in its role developing vaccines and therapeutics to combat the coronavirus.
- He had considered stepping down during the Trump administration. His friend and colleague, Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, begged him not to.
White House prescriptions
Biden, Democratic leaders push for spending bill amid divisions
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) admitted tough decisions will be made on the “size and scope” of Biden’s economic package in a letter yesterday to House Democrats. But she also suggested she’s not inclined to cut major health policies out of the bill, specifically pointing to measures building on Obamacare, Medicare and Medicaid as important to Democrats.
But it won’t be easy: Democrats are deeply divided over the price tag of the sweeping social spending bill and some provisions, including ambitious health care goals, will likely be scaled back.
- Meanwhile, Biden is hitting the road to build support for his legislative agenda. He's set to deliver remarks on the infrastructure bill and reconciliation package in Howell, Mich., today.
Also reaching a fever pitch this week: Democrats and Republicans are in a battle over raising the debt ceiling to pay for programs like Medicare.
- Republicans say they don't want to help Democrats spend more money. Democrats argue raising the debt ceiling is essential to ensure that the government can pay its bills. And yesterday, Biden said he couldn’t promise the U.S. wouldn’t default if Congress doesn't act, The Post’s Jeff Stein, Tony Romm and Sean Sullivan report.
Coronavirus
Fauci told CNN that Americans can gather for Christmas
The Monday remarks come after Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, faced pushback for a comment Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that it was “too soon to tell” if it would be safe to get together for the holiday.
The infectious-disease expert said that comment had been “misinterpreted.”
“I will be spending Christmas with my family, I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected, to have a good, normal Christmas with your family,” Fauci told CNN.
Here's what else you need to know:
- Johnson & Johnson officially asked the FDA to authorize booster shots for its vaccine, the company announced this morning.
- The Food and Drug Administration authorized a new, rapid coronavirus test, which is expected to double the nation’s capacity for at-home testing in the coming weeks, agency official Jeff Shuren said in a statement.
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced that 96 percent of teachers and 99 percent of school principals are vaccinated as the city’s vaccine mandate goes into effect, The Post’s Paulina Firozi reports.
- Talks at the World Trade Organization over loosening patent protections for coronavirus vaccines remain deadlocked, Reuters reports.
Reproductive wars
A top Vatican official said Biden should not be denied Communion over his abortion views
Cardinal Peter Turkson, who works closely with Pope Francis, said that the sacrament should not “become a weapon.” The remarks come amid a push by U.S. Catholic bishops to withhold Communion from the president over his support for abortion rights.
The U.S. bishops are scheduled to meet next month to discuss whether to deny Communion to Biden and other Catholic politicians, such as Pelosi, The Post’s Donna Cassata reports.
State scan
- Around 275,000 Missouri residents are now eligible for Medicaid. This comes after GOP Gov. Mike Parson tried to block the voter-approved expansion of the safety net program. The Biden administration is touting the $968 million the state will receive in federal incentive dollars through Biden’s covid relief bill.
- Kentucky, Maine and New Mexico are transitioning from Healthcare.gov. The states will launch their own state-based marketplaces for the 2022 plan year.
Medical missives
The Nobel Prize in medicine went to two scientists for work on temperature and touch
The scientists’ work pulled back the curtain on some of our most basic sensations and laid the groundwork for new ways to find potential treatments for pain, The Post's Carolyn Y. Johnson reports.
- David Julius, chair of the department of physiology at the University of California at San Francisco, identified the molecular receptor that causes the tingly sensation of spiciness and also painful heat.
- Working separately, Ardem Patapoutian, a neuroscientist at Scripps Research, discovered molecular sensors that detect pressure.
This morning: The Nobel Prize in physics was awarded jointly to Syukuro Manabe of the United States and Klaus Hasselmann of Germany for modeling Earth’s climate and predicting global warming.
- Giorgio Parisi, of Italy, won the other half of the prize for describing fluctuating physical systems on scales from atoms to planets, our colleague Ben Guarino reports.
Sugar rush
