MB: It formed in the last week. Every group does this differently, from email sign-ups to texts, asking people if they want to get trained. I'm not speaking on behalf of any organization. And the volunteers that bird-dog don't get paid. With Brett Kavanaugh, as soon as people saw Flake get confronted, people just showed up. It was like: Okay, we have training at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Go get trained, and go to the Senate — we've divided it up into zones. After the airport yesterday, people were asking: How did they know her schedule? How did they know where to go? Come on, it's public information when a flight is landing from Phoenix.