Grisham insisted that she felt “horribly guilty” for having gone on Fox so much, given that the network could have helped foster things such as the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Polling released last month by PRRI reinforces the idea that Republicans who watch Fox News are more likely to have a skewed view of that day’s events. Almost none of those who have the most trust in Fox News said that Trump bore a lot of responsibility for the day’s events, despite he having repeatedly made false claims about election fraud and then having encouraged people to come to D.C. A majority of that group thought that left-wing activists bore a lot of blame. (Viewers of far-right networks such as One America News, which Grisham argued were more obsequious to the administration, held even more divergent views of the day’s events.)