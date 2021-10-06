He can capitulate to McConnell and move to raise the debt limit with only Democrats through reconciliation — something he vowed not to do on Tuesday. Or he can try to convince his caucus to scrap the filibuster, at least when it comes to raising the debt limit. That strategy has its own pitfalls, not the least of which is — surprise — Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who has repeatedly voiced his loud opposition to altering the filibuster process.