President Biden Tuesday night said changing the upper chamber's rules, a source of intense debate among lawmakers and Democratic activists, was a “real possibility” if Republicans continue to stand in their way.
If today's debt limit vote fails, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) likely will have two choices.
He can capitulate to McConnell and move to raise the debt limit with only Democrats through reconciliation — something he vowed not to do on Tuesday. Or he can try to convince his caucus to scrap the filibuster, at least when it comes to raising the debt limit. That strategy has its own pitfalls, not the least of which is — surprise — Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who has repeatedly voiced his loud opposition to altering the filibuster process.
“I'm not going to say anything about it,” Manchin said when asked Tuesday about such a strategy.
Publicly, Schumer has refused to cede to McConnell, insisting that lifting the debt ceiling via reconciliation would be a “drawn-out, convoluted and risky process with default and downgrade hovering over us.”
Picking up steam
Discussions of scrapping the filibuster when it comes to the debt ceiling picked up among Senate Democrats on Tuesday during their caucus lunch, two people familiar with the discussion confirmed.
“I was surprised actually by how much optimism and interest that I've heard is coming from the caucus in terms of the interest in using the filibuster to potentially deal with this,” a Senate Democratic aide told The Early. “Obviously you need 50 votes. I don't want to discount Manchin — only he knows if he means it.”
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), a veteran of past debt limit battles, would not comment on the closed-door lunch. But he told The Early in an interview last night he hoped all of his colleagues — including Manchin — would consider making a “one time exception to the rules to make sure that we prevent economic catastrophe.”
“As you just noted, you need all the Democrats on board, but you know, when you're talking about a ticking time bomb on the economy — that is something that I would hope all our colleagues would consider,” Van Hollen said.
Is the reconciliation path viable?
Schumer has argued there isn't time to lift the debt ceiling via reconciliation. Several experts, however, suggested it could probably be done before Oct. 18, when the Treasury estimates the U.S. will run out of cash to pay its debts, but Democrats need to act quickly.
If Democrats “got started right now, I think you could do it,” said G. William Hoagland, a former Senate Republican budget aide who’s now a senior vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center. “If we go to the end of this week and we haven’t started this process — that’s going to be very difficult, it seems to me, if the ‘X date’ is actually October the 18th."
It’s hard to say how long it would take to raise the debt ceiling via reconciliation because it’s unclear how far Republican senators would go to speed up the process — or impede it. McConnell himself has urged Democrats to use reconciliation, but a single determined Republican senator could slow down the process.
There are four potential sticking points, according to Hoagland and two lobbyists who’ve advised clients on the matter:
- Denying quorum in committee: The budget resolution required to raise the debt ceiling via reconciliation would originate in the Senate Budget Committee. Panel Republicans could bring the process to a standstill if all of them boycotted the sessions, denying Democrats a quorum.
- The committee vote: If all committee Republicans opposed the resolution, Schumer would be forced to file a discharge petition to bring it to the floor, burning four hours.
- Debate and vote-a-rama: Once a resolution reaches the floor, senators would have up to 15 hours to debate it — half of which would be allotted for Republicans. There would also be a vote-a-rama during which senators could offer amendments. This could eat up a couple of days.
- Another debate and vote-a-rama: Once the House passes the resolution, lawmakers would have to pass an actual bill to lift the debt limit. The House would send such a bill to the Senate, kicking off up to 20 more hours of debate and another vote-a-rama — which could consume another day or two. Only then would the bill head to Biden’s desk.
All told, the process could take one to two weeks, depending on whether Republicans decide to stall it, Hoagland said.
“I’d say at a realistic speed, unless Republicans let you do everything by consent, you’re probably looking at 12 to 15 days,” said one Democratic lobbyist who’s advised clients on the situation.
If they cooperated, Republicans help could shave four or five days off the total, the lobbyist added.
Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday that Democrats were likely to go the reconciliation route — but Senate Democrats themselves don't seem so sure.
“Is Moody’s listening to any of us?" Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) told The Wall Street Journal. “I don’t see any leaders in the Democratic Party suggesting that we do this through reconciliation.”
At the White House
Biden summons bank CEOs to warn of the consequences of failing to lift debt ceiling
Wall Street comes to the White House: Biden "has invited the leaders of some of the nation’s biggest banks to the White House for a meeting [today] to discuss what administration officials say would be the devastating consequences of failing to lift the debt ceiling, three people familiar with the plans" told our colleague Jeff Stein.
- On the guest list: Brian Moynihan of Bank of America, and Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase.
- “Also expected in attendance — either virtually or in person — are Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House senior adviser Cedric L. Richmond. Chief executives of Citibank, the Nasdaq Composite index, Intel and AARP are also expected to participate, the people said.”
The campaign
An early look at the NRSC's third-quarter fundraising numbers
IT'S 2022 ALREADY: An early look at the National Republican Senatorial Committee's third-quarter fundraising haul provided to The Early shows that Senate Republicans raised more than $25 million dollars — including $9.5 million in September alone.
- By the numbers: The NRSC now has $27.7 million on hand and has raised $76.2 million this year thus far.
- Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the leader of Senate Republicans' campaign arm, is also set to announce a $13.7 million digital haul and 56,200 first-time donors this quarter.
