This optimism proved repeatedly unfounded, of course, and it had twin negative effects. One was that it put Trump and actual infectious-disease experts on opposite sides of the issue, leading Republicans already inclined to be skeptical of authority to reject recommendations centered on the virus. The other was that it meant the government never seemed prepared for what was coming, with cleaning supplies and then masks and then treatments in short supply.
Trump’s rhetoric and failures provided a useful foil for Joe Biden on the campaign trail. He insisted that people such as the top U.S. infectious-disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, would have a leading role in guiding the pandemic response and that he would lean the full weight of government authority against the crisis. He was elected to no small extent because he promised to treat the pandemic as the serious threat that it was.
Nine months into Biden’s administration, though, things haven’t quite worked out that way.
For the first few months it did, to be sure. The government geared up its vaccine production and distribution, and by mid-April millions of people a day were getting shots aimed at blocking infection and improving the body’s ability to respond to the virus. Coming into early June, one could be forgiven for assuming that the pandemic was over. The government had lifted its mandate on mask-wearing for the vaccinated, and summer — with its safer, outdoor activities — was about to begin.
Then the delta variant hit. The number of new cases each day surged back past the 150,000 mark. Weeks later, the number of deaths increased, too, passing a seven-day average of 2,000. The administration pushed hard on vaccinations, but that was not an immediate solution to the problem. Meanwhile, tools that could help were in short supply. The Trump administration had considered sending high-quality masks to every American household but didn’t — nor did Biden’s team, despite the utility of making more-effective face coverings readily available. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who’d made a political bet on rejecting containment measures, shifted his state’s response to therapeutic drugs, contributing to a shortage of antibody treatments. A manufacturer of at-home coronavirus tests destroyed a huge amount of inventory when the pandemic was in its lull; those tests and others are hard to come by and still far more expensive than tests in other countries. Even now, 20 months later, hospitals face overcrowding and hard choices about care.
It’s hard not to assume that Biden, like Trump, believed a few months ago that the pandemic was mostly under control. He had much better reason to think so, of course, given the broad adoption of vaccines targeting the virus. But the result was often similar — the world’s wealthiest and most powerful country left scrambling to ensure that masks, treatments and tests were available during the second-worst surge in cases and deaths seen during the pandemic. People are still dying because hospitals are overwhelmed.
The administration has certainly heightened its emphasis on vaccinations, establishing a vaccine mandate for federal employees and instituting guidelines for other employers to encourage the immunizations. But, meanwhile, the virus kept spreading.
In most states, the situation this summer was worse than the summer of 2020. While cases have declined in the states hit hardest during the pandemic’s fourth, delta-powered wave, there are still more people getting sick each day than there were a year ago. Even in states such as North Dakota, which saw case numbers surge in late summer 2020 as the pandemic’s third (and deadliest) wave began, there are more new cases each day now than there were then.
You’ll notice that the fourth-wave surge was often larger in states that have lower rates of vaccination. (The vaccination figures used are the percent of the whole population as of Tuesday.) That’s even more pronounced in the death toll seen from the recent surge, a toll that’s only recently come down from its peak. In some states, though, the toll is still climbing, such as Idaho and West Virginia, where vaccination rates are low.
It certainly makes sense for the government to focus on vaccinations, given the surfeit of evidence that vaccines slow the virus’s spread and that they largely keep people from becoming fatally ill. But it is also clear that, some 20 months into the pandemic, the federal government has still not figured out how to get the country the resources it needs when it needs them.
The pandemic is closer to going away now than it was in the spring of 2020. But it’s not gone yet, no matter how much Biden and his team — and everyone else — wish it were.