Then the delta variant hit. The number of new cases each day surged back past the 150,000 mark. Weeks later, the number of deaths increased, too, passing a seven-day average of 2,000. The administration pushed hard on vaccinations, but that was not an immediate solution to the problem. Meanwhile, tools that could help were in short supply. The Trump administration had considered sending high-quality masks to every American household but didn’t — nor did Biden’s team, despite the utility of making more-effective face coverings readily available. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who’d made a political bet on rejecting containment measures, shifted his state’s response to therapeutic drugs, contributing to a shortage of antibody treatments. A manufacturer of at-home coronavirus tests destroyed a huge amount of inventory when the pandemic was in its lull; those tests and others are hard to come by and still far more expensive than tests in other countries. Even now, 20 months later, hospitals face overcrowding and hard choices about care.