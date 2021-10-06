That’s why we’re launching The Climate 202, a newsletter that delivers the biggest stories about climate policy and politics straight to your inbox five days a week. Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 12, the newsletter will help you get up to speed on legislative hearings, international negotiations and federal rulemaking that will have major climate repercussions. It will be essential reading for lawmakers and their staff, government officials, energy industry executives, and environmental leaders — not to mention climate-curious individuals who want to educate themselves about what their representatives are up to.
I’m Maxine Joselow, a staff writer here at The Post who has been covering climate policy for nearly five years. I’m excited to offer you a window into the biggest climate scoops coming out of The Post’s award-winning newsroom. And I’m eager to attend a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow in November that has been described as the world’s “moment of truth” to stave off the worst impacts of global warming for current and future generations.
Here's what you can look forward to in each edition of The Climate 202 newsletter:
- Exclusive interviews with Cabinet secretaries, lawmakers, and other influential leaders in the energy and environment space.
- Best-of-The-Post climate reporting from our Pulitzer Prize-winning team.
- Dispatches from the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12., including interviews with top officials from countries around the world.
- Smart analyses and quick explainers of climate policies being debated on Capitol Hill, from carbon pricing to clean energy tax credits.
- The chance to interact with me and my colleagues on The Post's climate and environment team by emailing us your questions and comments.
- The best memes and videos going viral on #ClimateTwitter.
If you were a fan of The Energy 202, you won’t want to miss The Climate 202, which will have a greater focus on the political and policy battles over one of the most consequential issues of our time.
Sign up for The Climate 202 here, and I’ll meet you in your inbox on Oct. 12.