President Biden on Monday said he can’t promise that the United States would avoid defaulting on its loans. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen says the country has until about Oct. 18 to avoid default.
Here are five scenarios for how this could end, ranked from least to most likely.
5. The U.S. defaults on its loans
This is the least likely scenario, for two reasons:
First, the United States has never defaulted on its loans, ever. Recent debt ceiling fights have taken America right up to the edge of default and dinged America’s credit rating. But Congress has always found a way to raise or suspend the debt limit just in time to avoid a default. That’s because a default would almost immediately cause a recession, a crash in the financial markets and millions of jobs lost.
All sides in this debate say that they don’t want that to happen.
4. Washington just gets rid of the debt ceiling
The debt ceiling is a problem Congress created for itself about a century ago, when lawmakers put themselves in charge of when the Treasury Department can borrow more money to pay its bills.
This means Congress could just change the law and get rid of it entirely.
Or Biden could try to get rid of it himself, potentially “by declaring it unconstitutional and ordering Treasury to continue to borrow to pay the government’s debts,” David Super, a budget expert at Georgetown Law, wrote in an email.
Another option is to just mint a trillion-dollar coin — effectively creating money out of thin air — and use that to continue to pay off debts.
But Republicans aren’t open to eliminating the debt ceiling, and the White House has said it isn’t considering any unilateral action.
“We obviously looked at a range of options and none of those options were viable,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. “ … So we know that the only path forward here is through Congress acting.”
3. Democrats fold — but there’s not enough time to avoid a partial default
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been saying for months that if Democrats want to raise the debt ceiling, they’ll have to do it without any help from Republicans. McConnell’s position ignores when he’s been in charge and Democrats voted to raise the debt ceiling. But it’s the political reality of the moment.
To end this whole thing, Democrats could acquiesce to Republican demands and raise the debt ceiling by themselves through a budgetary process known as reconciliation.
That might create marginal political risk for Democrats, by further opening them up to Republican attacks that they’re big spenders. But this debt ceiling lift is to pay for debt incurred in large part under President Donald Trump, and less and less, Americans care about debt as a political issue anyway.
It is risky though, because Democrats waited so long to seriously consider it.
What happens if they get right up to the deadline date, and something or someone gums up the process? We could see at least a partial default, where the United States has to prioritize which loans it pays.
“The longer they wait to start, the easier it is for even the fallback plan to be derailed by a small number of Republicans,” Molly Reynolds, a budget expert at Brookings Institution, wrote in an email.
2. Republicans fold and vote for a debt ceiling suspension
Republicans are trying to box Democrats into raising the debt ceiling by adding it to their separate, social-safety-net/climate change legislation.
Using the debt ceiling to politically damage Democrats as big spenders is a hardball tactic, but it’s one Republicans feel comfortable deploying.
Democrats have the majorities in Congress and control the White House, so Republicans hope Democrats will take most of the blame for whatever goes wrong. “[S]ince your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone,” McConnell wrote in a letter to Biden on Monday.
Until, that is, we get close to a default and the only option is for Republicans to step aside.
If Democrats don’t make moves to do it the way Republicans want them to soon, the only way to raise the debt ceiling would be with a bipartisan vote, or for Republicans to at least put down their filibuster. In that case, Senate Republicans probably would help out. A default would hurt their constituents as much as Democrats’.
“In a game of chicken,” Super said, “when both drivers know that one is no longer able to swerve, it pretty much assumes the other will do so.”
1. Democrats raise the debt ceiling on their own with enough time to spare
This is the most likely option because Democrats have a few ways to do it — even if they are time consuming.
They could raise the debt ceiling on their own through a budget bill that either is attached to their big social-policy bill, or that is stand-alone. They could try to convince Republicans to back down off a filibuster, and then only raise the debt limit with Democratic votes. They could get rid of the filibuster for just the debt ceiling, which Senate Democrats are talking about and Biden said Tuesday “is a real possibility.”
The White House said they’re not closing the door on anything.
It was a subtle but notable shift in Democrats’ rhetoric that suggests they are seriously considering just caving to Republican demands, raising the debt ceiling on their own, and finding a way to do it with little time to spare before a default.