How long should the U.S. be under a public health emergency? Seven experts weigh in
The United States has been in a declared state of public health emergency since late January 2020, shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the nation's first coronavirus case.
The public health emergency, which allows for emergency authorization of vaccines and deployment of the military trauma care providers, among other powers, has already been extended six times. It's likely to remain in place at least through the end of 2021 — and possibly beyond. (States have their own emergency orders, although some have let them expire).
But at some point, the pandemic emergency — both in its legal designation and its intense impact on daily life — will have to end. The U.S. is learning to live with an endemic virus, albeit one whose worst effects are blunted by the protection of vaccines and prior immunity.
The Health 202 asked experts via email to reflect on the following questions:
- At what point will we be able to declare the state of public health emergency over?
- What indicator will tell us when we’ve reached that goal?
- When can we ease up on public health restrictions?
- Are there any restrictions that may stick around?
Carlos del Rio, professor of medicine and global health at Emory University: “I think if we get back to < 10 new cases per 100,000 population and < 100 deaths per day we will be in ‘good shape.’ … Not much is going on now in the U.S. as far as ‘public health restrictions.’ We have some very limited masking in some places but little in most. I personally think that masking should remain for the foreseeable future in certain situations. For example, I would wear a mask riding the subway or seeing patients. I also think that asking for proof of vaccination will become the new normal.”
Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security: “To me, the public health emergency was premised on the ability of the virus to put a hospital into crisis. When enough high-risk people are immune through vaccination or natural infection and hospitals no longer have to worry about capacity, the public health emergency is over although Covid will still be present.”
Natalie Dean, assistant professor of biostatistics at Emory: “The goal is to reduce sickness and death to levels below which people feel safe resuming normal activities. … Easing up on restrictions will be a constant readjustment, as the virus can continue to throw curveballs at us. I can see vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, and routine testing sticking around for a while, as well as masks in crowded public indoor spaces while transmission levels are high.”
Joseph Allen, director of the Healthy Buildings program at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health: “I wouldn’t call it a restriction by any means, but one thing that should not go away is higher ventilation and better filtration. Healthy buildings should be the norm going forward, not the exception.”
Shira Doron, infectious-disease physician at Tufts Medical Center: “In many places there are no restrictions right now, and there isn't widespread agreement on what the criteria for having restrictions are. Certainly when hospitals are becoming overwhelmed by COVID cases, I believe there should be rules in place to protect people. I think that once we have seen a true de-coupling of infections from hospitalizations, where rising cases no longer translate into rising hospitalizations, we can stop paying so much attention to the case numbers and begin to live more normal lives.”
Monica Gandhi, physician and infectious diseases expert at the University of California San Francisco: “The public health emergency should be declared over based on hospitalization rates around our country (not case rates which fluctuate based on extent of testing). We had proposed in a Washington Post article (back in April) calling the public health emergency over when hospitalization rates were <5/100,000 population. I think hospitalization metrics such as this are appropriate to ease restrictions in each county or state (mainly just masks at this point).”
Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner: “I’d see lifting the state of emergency as being challenging as long as there is so much spread and a substantial proportion of the population — young children — who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. As to when restrictions can be lifted later, this isn't straightforward. It will depend on what level of infection and suffering we can tolerate, and what price we are willing to pay to reduce it.”
- A top FDA vaccine official says booster shots may be warranted for everyone over 18, The Post’s Laurie McGinley reports.
- Nearly 200,000 at-home coronavirus tests from the Australian company Ellume were recalled after the manufacturer found an increased chance of false positives, The Post’s Marisa Iati reports.
- Anxiety and depression among U.S. adults peaked during last winter's coronavirus surge, Marisa writes, citing a CDC study.
- In Tennessee, many kids remain unmasked and unvaccinated. Only 17 percent of those ages 12 to 17 across the state have been immunized, The Post's Laura Meckler and Dan Keating report.
