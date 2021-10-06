Carlos del Rio, professor of medicine and global health at Emory University: “I think if we get back to < 10 new cases per 100,000 population and < 100 deaths per day we will be in ‘good shape.’ … Not much is going on now in the U.S. as far as ‘public health restrictions.’ We have some very limited masking in some places but little in most. I personally think that masking should remain for the foreseeable future in certain situations. For example, I would wear a mask riding the subway or seeing patients. I also think that asking for proof of vaccination will become the new normal.”