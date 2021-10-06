That effort has proceeded apace this week, with both former vice president Mike Pence and Nikki Haley attempting to return to Trump’s good graces after previously offering some rather unvarnished thoughts on what he did in the lead-up to Jan. 6.
After calling Trump’s plot to get him to overturn the election “un-American,” Pence on Monday turned his fire on Democrats who have decided it’s worthwhile to probe those same un-American events of Jan. 6.
Haley, meanwhile, declared that “We need Trump in the Republican Party” and “I don’t want us to go back to the days before Trump,” just eight months after declaring Trump was effectively a nonentity now and someone “we shouldn’t have followed” in the first place.
That Pence and Haley are doing this is no surprise; it’s very much par for the course for anyone who wants a future in the GOP. But it is worth noting just how discordant these statements are, compared to what they said before.
When it comes to the biggest flip-flops and reversals on Trump post-Jan. 6, they’re certainly near the top. Let’s rank some of the most jarring ones.
1. Nikki Haley
Before: “We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.” (Politico)
“I think he’s going to find himself further and further isolated. … I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture. I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.” (Politico)
After: “He has the ability to move the ball, and I hope that he continues to do that. We need him in the Republican Party. I don’t want us to go back to the days before Trump.” (Wall Street Journal)
2. Kevin McCarthy
Before: “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”
“... These facts require immediate action from President Trump to accept his share of responsibility, quell the brewing unrest and ensure that President-Elect Biden is able to successfully begin his term. And the president’s immediate action also deserves congressional action, which is why I think a fact-finding commission and a censure resolution would be prudent.” (House floor)
After: “I was the first person to contact him when the riot was going on. He didn’t see it. [How] he ended the call was … telling me he’ll put something out to make sure to stop this. And that’s what he did; he put a video out later.” (Fox News)
McCarthy’s latter statement, as far as we know, is technically true. It’s also a world away from his earlier comments in terms of emphasis — from Trump having failed to “immediately denounce the mob” and deserving to be censured for it, to the idea that Trump kept his word by calling off the mob.
McCarthy has also fought against a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission, despite calling for a “fact-finding commission” and tasking a GOP leader with negotiating it, and he has raised money extensively by hailing Trump’s role in the party, despite Trump having never accepted “his share of responsibility.”
3. Lindsey Graham
Before: “Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it being this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president. But today … all I can say is: Count me out. Enough is enough. I’ve tried to be helpful.” (Senate floor)
“The president needs to understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution. … It breaks my heart that my friend, a president of consequence, would allow [Jan. 6] to happen, and it will be a major part of his presidency. It was a self-inflicted wound.” (News conference)
After: “Because he was successful for conservatism and people appreciate his fighting spirit, he’s going to dominate the party for years to come. The way I look at it, there is no way we can achieve our goals without Trump.” (The Washington Post)
“I hope President Trump runs again.” (Speech in Michigan last week)
4. Mike Pence
Before: “The truth is, there’s almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.” (Speech at Ronald Reagan library)
After: “So, I know the media wants to distract from the Biden administration’s failed agenda by focusing on one day in January. They want to use that one day to try and demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believe we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported our administration in 2016 and 2020.” (Hannity)
Pence’s initial comment from June wasn’t explicitly about Trump. But we’ve learned since then just how much Trump was indeed pushing this “un-American” idea before a Capitol riot in which people called for Pence’s hanging over his refusal to abide. Pence is now suggesting this most un-American of plots isn’t really all that important to emphasize.
5. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)
Before: “How do we hold a president accountable, that put all of our lives at risk? This was a traumatic event for many members of Congress, and I believe in the days, weeks and months to come, as we learn more, the worse it’s going to get.” (“Meet the Press”)
“I want to be a new voice for the Republican Party, and that’s one of the reasons I’ve spoken out so strongly against the president, against these QAnon conspiracy theorists that led us in a constitutional crisis. It’s just wrong, and we’ve got to put a stop to it.” (“Meet the Press”)
After: Mace has been reluctant to speak directly about Trump. “I want to move forward. I want to win back the House in a year and a half. We can get the majority back, and we’ve got to stop fighting with each other in public.” (Fox News)
On whether Trump should be disqualified from the party: “It was the day, the time, the place, and the message. All that. And the rhetoric — and it was rhetoric from multiple people, multiple entities, organizations, individuals leading up to that moment that led to this horrific event that day on our nation’s Capitol.” (The Atlantic)
6. Ted Cruz
Before: “The president’s rhetoric was irresponsible. I think it was reckless and I don’t think it was remotely helpful.” (CBS19)
“I think the American people don’t want some of the overheated rhetoric that we’ve heard from the president — some of the rhetoric that, particularly [Jan. 6], I think really crossed the line and it was irresponsible.” (CBS19)
After: “They look at Donald J. Trump, and they look at the millions and millions of people inspired, who went to battle fighting alongside President Trump, and they’re terrified. And they want him to go away. Let me tell you this right now: Donald Trump ain’t going anywhere.” (CPAC)
Again, not necessarily a direct contradiction. One can think Trump’s rhetoric crossed a line without saying they should be banished. But suggesting that a president contributed to a domestic attack on the Capitol and then, a month later, hailing the fact that they are going to continue to lead your party, is quite a turn.