“What you said about your Korean background reminded me a lot of what my daughter-in-law of 45 years has said: ‘If I’ve learned anything from Korean people, it’s a hard work ethic. And how you can make a lot out of nothing,’ ” he said. “So I congratulate you and your people.”
“Thank you,” replied Koh, a district judge for the Northern District of California since 2010. Biden has tapped her to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
Grassley’s office had no immediate comment about his remarks.
The idea that Asian Americans are known for having a hard work ethic has come under increased scrutiny over the past few years amid national conversations about racism in America. The concept of “the model minority” suggests that Asian Americans enjoy more professional success than other minority groups — such as Black Americans, Latinos and Native Americans — because of ambition and dedication.
But activists and academics who study the issue have said that the belief that Koreans — or other people of Asian descent — are known for being hard workers erases the real challenges that Asian Americans face that impede them from experiencing the success that many White Americans enjoy. Too often, the “model minority” idea has been used to create division among other groups of color and to justify discrimination against non-Asian people of color such as Black Americans and Latinos, wrote Margaret M. Chin, author of “STUCK: Why Asian Americans Don’t Reach the Top of the Corporate Ladder.”
“The ‘model minority’ image stratifies non-White racialized groups by pitting the ‘good minorities’ (Asian Americans) against ‘bad minorities’ (Black/African Americans),” Chin and Yung-Yi Diana Pan, a sociology professor at City University of New York-Brooklyn College and the Graduate Center, previously wrote for The Post.
“But both communities are systematically deemed divergent from the White cultural norm — or ‘othered.’ Further, this drives a wedge in a long history of cross-racial solidarity between Black and Asian American communities.”