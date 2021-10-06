It also found that the weak capacity of South Sudan’s national criminal justice system meant the existing courts would be unable to deliver accountability, particularly in cases involving top political and military leaders. Consequently, the commission recommended, among other measures, the establishment of “an Africa-led, Africa-owned, and African-resourced legal mechanism under the aegis of the African Union,” which would be supported by the international community and include South Sudanese judges and lawyers. This “legal mechanism” involves a mix of international and domestic legal processes and personnel — the “hybrid” nature of the court.